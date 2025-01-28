Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Disproportionate assets: Ex-RTO constable Saurabh Sharma arrested before surrender

ByShruti Tomar
Jan 28, 2025 03:38 PM IST

The Lokayukta, ED and the I-T department have been probing him to find out how he amassed property and wealth of more than ₹95 crore in seven years of his service as a constable.

In a dramatic turn of events, the Lokayukta Police on Tuesday arrested former regional transport office constable Saurabh Sharma from outside the court premises moments before his surrender after the sleuths seized gold bars worth 52 crore from his partner’s car in December 2024, officials said.

Former regional transport office constable Saurabh Sharma. (Sourced photo)
Former regional transport office constable Saurabh Sharma. (Sourced photo)

Lokayukta director general Jaydeep Prasad confirmed the arrest and said Sharma was being interrogated at the Lokayukta office. Sharma’s lawyer Rakesh Parashar said his client was going to appear before the court at 11am on Tuesday, a day after he submitted the application for surrender before the district court. But the Lokayukta Police arrested him before he could surrender.

His wife Divya Tiwari Sharma and mother Uma Sharma appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday and registered their statement during a four-hour questioning, officials said.

Also Read:Constable to millionaire, a tale of graft in the transport department of MP

Saurabh Sharma and Divya returned from Dubai on December 23, 2024, two days before a lookout notice was issued against him by the Income Tax department. They spent 40 days in Uttarakhand, Jammu and New Delhi.

On December 19, 2024, the Lokayukta team raided his house and office in Arera Colony, Bhopal, and found 2.95 crore in cash, gold and silver jewellery worth about 50 lakh, documents of properties, and 234kg silver.

Later, on the intervening night of December 19 and 20, the I-T department seized 52kg gold and 11 crore in cash from the car of his business partner Chetan Singh Gaur that was parked at a farmhouse in Bhopal.

The ED also raided 12 places linked to Sharma on December 27 and January 17.

The Lokayukta, ED and the I-T department have been probing him to find out how he amassed property and wealth of more than 95 crore in seven years of his service as a constable.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On