Diwali-like celebrations in MP on Oct 11 for Mahakal Lok event: Shivraj Chouhan

Bhopal: Diwali-like celebrations will be held across Madhya Pradesh on October 11 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate Mahakal Lok, a special corridor constructed under an expansion project for the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, one of the 12 Jyotirlinga present in India, said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday.

Mahakal Lok was constructed at a cost of ₹351 crore under the first phase expansion plan of the campus. Work worth ₹310 crore will be done in the second phase.

“A new era of cultural revival is being witnessed by us under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We have seen Baba Kedarnath, Kashi Vishwanath and now Mahakal. It is not possible for everyone to visit the temple on the same day so we will make arrangements for live telecast in all the main temples of MP,” Chouhan said.

“Special screens will be arranged in all the temples for live telecast of the inauguration. As many as 25,000 temples in the state will be decorated with special lights and earthen lamps. Cultural and religious programmes will be organised in major temples,” said the chief minister, urging people to light the earthen lamp on October 11 at home.

Use of drones by local residents will be banned from Saturday. On Friday, security agencies conducted door-to-door verification of people living in the vicinity of the temple.