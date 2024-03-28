 Eight-year-old raped, murdered in MP’s Jabalpur: Police - Hindustan Times
Eight-year-old raped, murdered in MP’s Jabalpur: Police

ByMonika Pandey
Mar 28, 2024 06:32 PM IST

Jabalpur: An eight-year-old girl was raped and killed in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, police said on Thursday.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

Local police station in-charge Ajay Bahadur Singh said the girl went missing on Tuesday evening and later her body was found in a pond, adding that an investigation into the matter has been launched.

According to the police, a liquor shop in the village was vandalised by the villagers on Tuesday night after they alleged that a shop customer was involved in the incident.

The minor girl’s mother told the media that intoxicated people have been creating trouble for locals for a long time. “My daughter was raped and killed by them,” she said.

The girl’s family and villagers have launched a protest demanding the immediate shutting down of the liquor shop.

An official aware of the matter said that a heavy police force has been deployed in the village to maintain law and order after protestors threatened to burn the shop.

An investigating officer said they are waiting for a post-mortem report of the incident. “Prima facie, it is a case of rape and murder. We are trying to arrest the accused. We can’t deny the possibility of violent protests,” he said.

Thursday, March 28, 2024
