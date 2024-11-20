FIR against 3 MP teachers who didn’t go to school, hired pvt persons to teach

SAGAR: A first information report (FIR) has been filed against two government school teachers and a cluster academic coordinator in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district on charges that the teachers stayed away from school and hired private persons to teach students in their place, police said on Wednesday. Instructions have been issued to MP schools to put up photographs of the teachers on the notice board (PTI FILE PHOTO/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Police said the case was registered against the two teachers, RP Singh Chadar and Indravikram Singh Parmar and a jan shikshak or cluster academic coordinator, Jagbhan Ahirwar on the complaint by the district education officer GP Ahirwar. The three accused have been accused of cheating and fraud.

“These government teachers, who are getting ₹60,000-70,000 salary, have appointed private persons to teach students at the school at ₹3,000 to ₹5,000. The teachers used to come to school once a week to sign the attendance register,” the FIR said.

The school education department has received multiple complaints about teachers hiring private teachers at a fraction of their salaries, leading the Directorate of Public Instruction to order government schools to put up photographs of its teachers on the notice board.

In all, six teachers and four jan shikshaks have been suspended in Sagar, Damoh and Narmadapuram for hiring private persons to teach students.