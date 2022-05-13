Girl, 14, turns down his offer to be friends. Class 9 boy slits her throat, flees

BHOPAL: A class 9 student in Bhopal is on the run after he allegedly slit the throat and wrist of a girl, one year his junior at school, after she turned down his proposal to be friends, police said.

The girl is in hospital where her condition has been described as stable.

Yashwant Badole, town inspector Rajpur police station, said they are looking for the accused.

The boy stopped the class 8 student when she was in the market with her sister. “The accused stopped her and proposed,” Badole said. As soon as she turned him down, the boy pulled took out a sharp-edged weapon and attacked her, slitting her throat and wrist.

The accused fled from the spot. “The girl was taken to the district hospital where her condition is stated to be stable,” the police officer said.

