Girl, 14, turns down his offer to be friends. Class 9 boy slits her throat, flees
BHOPAL: A class 9 student in Bhopal is on the run after he allegedly slit the throat and wrist of a girl, one year his junior at school, after she turned down his proposal to be friends, police said.
The girl is in hospital where her condition has been described as stable.
Yashwant Badole, town inspector Rajpur police station, said they are looking for the accused.
The boy stopped the class 8 student when she was in the market with her sister. “The accused stopped her and proposed,” Badole said. As soon as she turned him down, the boy pulled took out a sharp-edged weapon and attacked her, slitting her throat and wrist.
The accused fled from the spot. “The girl was taken to the district hospital where her condition is stated to be stable,” the police officer said.
Over 1,000 acres of panchayat land freed in 12 days: Minister
Mohali : The government has freed 1,008 acres of illegally acquired panchayat land from encroachers in the past 12 days under a special drive, said mDhaliwal The minister said the value of land freed from encroachers is estimated at ₹302 crore. Dhaliwal said that following an appeal by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, people voluntarily come forward to relinquish the panchayat land.
HC seeks report from Centre on extradition of ‘drug lords’
The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought a status report from the Centre on the extradition of alleged drug lords, who are sitting abroad and are wanted in Punjab. The report was sought by the special division bench of justice AG Masih and justice Sandeep Moudgil during the hearing of a 2013 suo motu plea on Punjab's drugs menace. Proceedings in one case were pending before Narcotics Control Bureau.
Chandigarh: PU bars DAV College from holding MBA admissions this session
Finding anomalies in the MBA admissions at the college last year, Panjab University has barred DAV College, Sector 10, from conducting fresh admissions for the course in the 2022-2023 academic session. The order was conveyed to the governing body of Institute of Management, College, through a letter by the PU deputy registrar (Colleges). The letter sent on Wednesday stated that the affiliation committee considered the report of the inspection committee for the 2021-2022 academic session.
Tarn Taran incident: Police remand of 2 men held with IED extended by 2 days
TARN TARAN: A local court on Thursday extended the police remand of the two men arrested with an improvised explosive device (IED) packed with 1.5kg of RDX from Naushehra Pannuan village of Tarn Taran district by two days.
Sangam nose to get Juhu Chowpatty like facelift
If all goes according to plan, visitors will be able to enjoy yummy and famous preparations of Prayagraj like 'Raja Ram ki Loknath wali lassi' to 'Hari ke samose' right on the sandy banks of the Sangam nose by this month end.
