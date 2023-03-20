Hailstorm hits 20 districts of Madhya Pradesh; crops damaged

Continuous hailstorms and rains for six days have destroyed crops of wheat, grams and mustard in 20 districts of Madhya Pradesh, officials said. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday held a high-level meeting to assess the crop loss and distribution of compensation. IMD has said that rain and hailstorm will lash half of Madhya Pradesh till March 24. (Representative Image/PTI)

Meanwhile, a meteorological department scientist said the hailstorm was not an unusual phenomena in March but as compared to previous years the duration of rains and hailstorms has increased from average three days in a year to six to eight days this year.

“Hailstorm and rains in March is not unusual but this year its duration is longer causing trouble for farmers. Two western disturbances together and a moisture from Bay of Bengal led to hailstorm for longer duration. Third western disturbance is also developing and rain and hailstorm will lash half of Madhya Pradesh till March 24,” said Ved Prakash Singh, scientist, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhopal.

This longer duration of hailstorm and rain have left the farmers in panic. On Sunday, hailstorm lashed at some parts of Dindori and Khargone and turned the farm field into white like snowfall.

“There has been information about untimely rain and hailstorm in 20 districts of the state. The survey of the first phase of rains between March 6 and 8 has been completed. The second phase survey has started,” the chief minister said.

“Madhya Pradesh government stands with farmer brothers and sisters. There should be no carelessness in the survey, the survey should be done with full honesty. After completion of the survey, the list should be posted in the panchayat office. If any farmer raises objection to the survey findings, it should be resolved,” he added.

The CM said the survey will have to be completed by March 25, after which the compensation will be disbursed.

Meanwhile, the revenue officials who have to conduct the survey went on mass leave demanding restoration of old pension scheme, promotion and pay upgradation.

Revenue department principal secretary Manish Rastogi said, “We will soon resolve this matter.”