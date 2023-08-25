MP: School hostel peon arrested for sexual assault on minor student

A hostel peon of a residential school run by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Vidhyabharti in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a class 7 student, police said. (Representative Photo)

The accused has been identified as Ravindra Sen. Police said the incident took place on Thursday when the boy, 13, was alone in his hostel room.

Kolgawan police station in-charge Sudeep Soni said, “The 13-year-old student lives in the hostel of the residential school. The student was not feeling well, so he didn’t go to the class on Thursday. He was alone in his room when the peon came in for cleaning and asked him to take a bath to feel better.”

“Sen performed unnatural sex with the minor boy and threatened him with dire consequences,” added the officer.

Following the incident, the boy contacted his family and shared his ordeal. The boy’s father, who lives in Rewa, reached the school on Thursday afternoon and asked the administration to file a police complaint, said Soni.

Based on the complaint from the minor’s father, a first information report was registered on Thursday night under section 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) and subsequently, Sen was arrested, said police.

The minor boy’s family have alleged that the school administration tried to hide the incident and did not report it to the police.

“I asked the school administration to file the complaint but they showed no interest and tried to convince me that strict action would be taken against the peon and asked to not file a police complaint. I went to the police station with my son to file the complaint. We had to wait for three hours for medical. I want justice for my son,” said the father.

There has been no response from the school administration yet.

