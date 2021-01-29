IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / ‘Liberty has to be balanced with duty’: HC denies bail to comedian Faruqui
In his 10-page order dismissing Faruqui’s bail plea, justice Rohit Arya also urged the states to strive to ensure that the “ecosystem and sustenance of coexistence in our welfare society is not polluted by negative forces”.(HT Archive)
In his 10-page order dismissing Faruqui’s bail plea, justice Rohit Arya also urged the states to strive to ensure that the “ecosystem and sustenance of coexistence in our welfare society is not polluted by negative forces”.(HT Archive)
bhopal news

‘Liberty has to be balanced with duty’: HC denies bail to comedian Faruqui

  • The court brushed aside Faruqui’s defence that although he was present at the show in Indore, he did not say anything that day.
READ FULL STORY
By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:01 AM IST

The Madhya Pradesh high court on Thursday refused to release stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui on bail, holding that he was prima facie (on the first impression) guilty of hurting others’ religious sentiments “under the garb of stand-up comedy” during a public show staged in Indore on January 1.

In his 10-page order dismissing Faruqui’s bail plea, justice Rohit Arya also urged the states to strive to ensure that the “ecosystem and sustenance of coexistence in our welfare society is not polluted by negative forces”.

The court emphasised that “liberty of an individual has to be balanced with his duties and obligations towards his fellow citizens”, adding that “mutual respect, faith and trust amongst all citizens of India are basic tenets of coexistence, in a welfare society governed by the principles of rule of law”.

The court brushed aside Faruqui’s defence that although he was present at the show in Indore, he did not say anything that day.

He had also contended that there was no need for him to remain behind bars because the alleged offences of hurting religious sentiments and violating Covid-19 protocol were punishable with a maximum jail term of only three years.

Opining on the merit of the case, the high court held: “The evidence/material collected so far suggest that in an organised public show under the garb of standup comedy at a public place on commercial lines, prima facie; scurrilous, disparaging utterances, outraging religious feelings of a class of citizens of India with deliberate intendment, were made by the applicant.”

By a common order, the court also dismissed the bail plea of Nalin, a co-accused in the case. Apart from Faruqui and Nalin, three others named as accused in the first information report (FIR) are Edwin Anthony, Prakhar Vyas and Priyam Vyas.

Commenting on the high court’s order, senior advocate Vivek Tankha, who represented Faruqui, said: “I am disappointed with the order, to say the least.” About the prospect of filing an appeal before the Supreme Court, Tankha said that a decision would be taken by the parties soon.

Faruqui was arrested on January 1 on the complaint of Hindu Rakshak Sangathan convener Eklavya Singh Gaud, who is also a son of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Malini Singh Gaud, in Indore, just before he was about to start his performance at a restaurant. He has been in jail since.

The high court, in its order, held that Faruqui’s was not a case of “no evidence”; nor can the stand-up comedian’s complacency be ruled out at this stage, especially when a similar FIR had been registered against him in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh too.

Justice Arya also referred to the accusations made by complainant in this case, Gaud, that Faruqui had been cracking “filthy jokes against Hindu Gods, Lord Shri Ram and Goddess Seeta” in the social media for the last 18 months.

On this, the judge said that “there is nothing on record to the contrary”, pointing out that Faruqui had not countered Gaud’s allegations about his jokes on Hindu Gods in social media.

In the order, the judge cited Article 51A of the Constitution on the Fundamental Duties to emphasise that “every right is coupled with duty” and that the duties and obligations are inherent thereunder. “Intensity of crime and degree of involvement with an element of mens rea (criminal intent) adjudge impact of crime in the society,” said the court, adding that what is punishable under Section 295A (hurting religious beliefs and sentiments) of the Indian Penal Code was the intention and the manner in which statements were made. “Before parting with the case, it is considered apposite to observe that our country is a beautiful country and sets an example of coexistence amid diversities; be it religion, language, culture, geographical locations etc., to the world at large,” justice Arya said in his order. .”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
standup comedy
app
Close
e-paper
In his 10-page order dismissing Faruqui’s bail plea, justice Rohit Arya also urged the states to strive to ensure that the “ecosystem and sustenance of coexistence in our welfare society is not polluted by negative forces”.(HT Archive)
In his 10-page order dismissing Faruqui’s bail plea, justice Rohit Arya also urged the states to strive to ensure that the “ecosystem and sustenance of coexistence in our welfare society is not polluted by negative forces”.(HT Archive)
bhopal news

‘Liberty has to be balanced with duty’: HC denies bail to comedian Faruqui

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:01 AM IST
  • The court brushed aside Faruqui’s defence that although he was present at the show in Indore, he did not say anything that day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Faruqui was arrested on January 1 on the complaint of Hindu Rakshak Sangathan convener Eklavya Singh Gaud, who is also a son of a BJP MLA, Malini Singh Gaud, in Indore just before he was about to start his performance at a restaurant.(Instagram/Munawar Faruqui)
Faruqui was arrested on January 1 on the complaint of Hindu Rakshak Sangathan convener Eklavya Singh Gaud, who is also a son of a BJP MLA, Malini Singh Gaud, in Indore just before he was about to start his performance at a restaurant.(Instagram/Munawar Faruqui)
bhopal news

MP high court rejects stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui’s bail application

By Shruti Tomar
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:50 PM IST
A single-judge bench said that the possibility of collection of more incriminating material and complacency of other persons could also not be ruled out
READ FULL STORY
Close
The FIR was registered on a complaint by the woman, Shalini Kaushal, at the Bhanwarkuan police station against her parents Rakesh Kaushal and Rani Kaushal under Section 3 and 5 of the MP Freedom of Religion Ordinance(REUTERS)
The FIR was registered on a complaint by the woman, Shalini Kaushal, at the Bhanwarkuan police station against her parents Rakesh Kaushal and Rani Kaushal under Section 3 and 5 of the MP Freedom of Religion Ordinance(REUTERS)
bhopal news

Parents of 24-yr-old among 11 booked under anti-conversion law

By Shruti Tomar, Hindustan Times, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:21 AM IST
  • According to the FIR, the woman said her parents lied and took her to a church, and were forcing her to adopt Christianity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Faruqui was arrested on January 1 on the complaint of Hindu Rakshak Sangathan convener Eklavya Singh Gaud, who is also a son of a BJP MLA, Malini Singh Gaud, in Indore just before he was about to start his performance at a restaurant.(Instagram/Munawar Faruqui)
Faruqui was arrested on January 1 on the complaint of Hindu Rakshak Sangathan convener Eklavya Singh Gaud, who is also a son of a BJP MLA, Malini Singh Gaud, in Indore just before he was about to start his performance at a restaurant.(Instagram/Munawar Faruqui)
bhopal news

‘Such people mustn’t be spared’, says MP HC judge on comic Faruqui

By Shruti Tomar, Hindustan Times, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:50 AM IST
  • “It is obvious to me that freedom of speech and expression is seriously compromised in this country,” former additional solicitor general and senior advocate Indira Jaising said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation.(File photo.)
Image for representation.(File photo.)
bhopal news

2 former underworld gang members arrested for drug supply link in Madhya Pradesh

By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:13 AM IST
  • The two accused were identified as Ayub Qureshi, who was convicted in a case of Mumbai Bomb Blast 1993, and Waseem Khan, who was a member of the Abu Salem gang.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.(PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.(PTI)
bhopal news

'Aapka Jai Shri Ram ho jayega', MP protem speaker warns Mamata Banerjee

ANI, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:16 PM IST
Yesterday, Banerjee did not deliver her speech at an event at Victoria Memorial to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose "in protest" to 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans raised when she was invited to speak.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The notice filed by Congress leader Kamal Nath has been signed by five Congress MLAs(ANI)
The notice filed by Congress leader Kamal Nath has been signed by five Congress MLAs(ANI)
bhopal news

Kamal Nath files breach of privilege notice against 3 officers of health dept

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 09:20 AM IST
  • A controversy has broken out in Madhya Pradesh over veracity of some government staff testing Covid-19 positive before the winter assembly session last year, leading to its cancellation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Attacking the BJP-led state government Kamal Nath said, “Police used force against the farmers and Congressmen during the peaceful protest. This barbarism act of BJP-led state government is unacceptable.”(Raj K Raj/HT file photo. Representative image)
Attacking the BJP-led state government Kamal Nath said, “Police used force against the farmers and Congressmen during the peaceful protest. This barbarism act of BJP-led state government is unacceptable.”(Raj K Raj/HT file photo. Representative image)
bhopal news

Farm laws: Cong leaders among 1,000 booked in Madhya Pradesh

By HT Correspondent, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 05:31 AM IST
Former CM Digvijaya Singh was among the 110 arrested Congress leaders, said Upendra Jain, ADG Bhopal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The former Union minister said it is after a gap of more than 30 years that farmers have gathered near Delhi to push for their demands.(PTI File Photo)
The former Union minister said it is after a gap of more than 30 years that farmers have gathered near Delhi to push for their demands.(PTI File Photo)
bhopal news

Don't let "ego" come in way of breaking farm laws impasse: Uma Bharti

PTI, Bhopal
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:22 PM IST
The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said farmers came together under the leadership of farm leaders Mahendra Singh Tikait and Sharad Joshi around 30 years ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AP)
Representational image. (AP)
bhopal news

MP order seeking proposal for opening new liquor shops sparks controversy

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:53 PM IST
Former chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party senior leader Uma Bharti opposed the proposal and demanded a ban on the sale of liquor in all BJP-ruled states
READ FULL STORY
Close
The girl’s family, however, has accused the shelter officials of harassing the girls at the home. “The shelter superintendent was harassing all the girls and a few days ago she physically assaulted them too. Depressed with life in the shelter, my sister ended her life,” the girl’s cousin said.(Representative image)
The girl’s family, however, has accused the shelter officials of harassing the girls at the home. “The shelter superintendent was harassing all the girls and a few days ago she physically assaulted them too. Depressed with life in the shelter, my sister ended her life,” the girl’s cousin said.(Representative image)
bhopal news

17-yr-old rape victim dies by suicide

By HT Correspondent, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:26 AM IST
“On Monday afternoon, the girl consumed sleeping pills to end her life. She was rushed to Hamidia hospital where she died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment. After post mortem, the body was handed over to the family,” said Sai Krishna Thota, SP, Bhopal (south).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
bhopal news

Brother, uncle get double death sentence for raping, beheading 12-year-old girl in MP

By Anupam Pateriya
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:19 AM IST
The girl’s body was found in an agricultural field a day after she went missing on March 13, 2019. It later emerged that her brother had abducted and taken her to their uncle’s house
READ FULL STORY
Close
The January 11 incident, in which some residents of Manpur and Pahawali villages consumed "white coloured liquor", has claimed 24 lives, nine of whom died immediately and the rest in hospitals later.(Subhendu Ghosh /Hindustan Times)
The January 11 incident, in which some residents of Manpur and Pahawali villages consumed "white coloured liquor", has claimed 24 lives, nine of whom died immediately and the rest in hospitals later.(Subhendu Ghosh /Hindustan Times)
bhopal news

Morena hooch tragedy: Main accused Mukesh Kirar held from Chennai

PTI, Bhopal/morena
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:58 PM IST
The home of main accused Mukesh Kirar in Chhera village was also demolished as part of the action following the tragedy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation. (REUTERS/Representative image)
Image for representation. (REUTERS/Representative image)
bhopal news

'Crime which I never committed': Ex-army man acquitted after 14 years in jail

By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal/gwalior
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:29 PM IST
  • Balveer Singh Yadav, 45, a resident of Bharrad village of Madhya Pradesh's Morena district had been arrested in 2006 in connection to a murder case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
They were arrested under section 376 (d) (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under relevant section of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence.(AP FILE)
They were arrested under section 376 (d) (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under relevant section of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence.(AP FILE)
bhopal news

Minor gang-raped by nine people in MP

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:50 AM IST
Umaria superintendent of police (SP) Vikas Shahwal said the girl was in trauma and being counselled.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP