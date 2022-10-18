Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Ludhiana man gets 10 year jail for raping minor

Ludhiana man gets 10 year jail for raping minor

bhopal news
Published on Oct 18, 2022 12:16 AM IST

The court also also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the accused, a resident of Doraha, Ludhiana, for raping the minor

The court of additional sessions judge Amarjeet Singh sentenced Manish Pandey, a resident of Doraha, Ludhiana, to 10 years imprisonment for raping minor. (HT FILE)
The court of additional sessions judge Amarjeet Singh sentenced Manish Pandey, a resident of Doraha, Ludhiana, to 10 years imprisonment for raping minor. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A local court awarded 10 years imprisonment to a man for the rape and kidnapping of a minor girl.

The court of additional sessions judge Amarjeet Singh sentenced Manish Pandey to 10 years imprisonment and also imposed a fine of 1 lakh on him.

The case was registered on November 20, 2019, at Sadar police station when the student of Class 11 went missing.

Based on the statements of her family members, the accused was arrested and victim was found with him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out