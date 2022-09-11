Ludhiana MC demolishes 7 shops being built in residential area

Facing flak over rising commercial activities in residential areas, the municipal corporation (MC) demolished seven illegal under-construction shops in the residential area of Kundanpuri.

The civic body officials said the building inspector came to know about the violation during routine inspection of the area, following which notice was served to owners.

MC head draftsmen MS Bedi said the under-construction shops had been demolished and legal action would be taken against the owners if they restarted the construction of shops in the area.