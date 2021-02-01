Madhya CM lauds Budget 2021, for Congress, it is a 'disappointment'

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan praised the Union budget and called it a budget of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' or a self-reliant India. Chouhan said, “Number of steps have been taken to make the nation self-reliant. The budget will create new employment opportunities and also favourable conditions for businesses.”

State finance department minister Jagdish Devda said, “This Union budget will boost the economy of Madhya Pradesh as it emphasises more on agriculture reforms. The farmers and the poor will get benefit from the budget. Similarly, MP will get the benefit with the announcements made for the development of infrastructure and health sector.”

State PHD Chamber of Commerce chairman Pradeep Karambelkar said, “As expected, the Central government has made many announcements to pump in more liquidity in the market through different development projects. It will definitely boost the economy. Overall, this is a balanced budget.”

The Congress, however, expressed disappointment. State Congress Committee president and former CM Kamal Nath said the budget had nothing exciting to boost the economy which was affected badly due to the Covid 19 outbreak.

“The central government introduced old policies like 'Digital India' and 'Make in India' after decorating them with a new slogan of 'Atmanirbhar'. This is a misleading, anti-people and disappointing budget,” he said.