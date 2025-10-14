Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Madhya Pradesh: 11 cops booked for extortion bid during hawala money seizure

    The police team had allegedly seized approximately 2.9 crore from a Nagpur-based businessman in the first week of October but only showed 1.45 crore in the report

    Published on: Oct 14, 2025 2:33 PM IST
    By Shruti Tomar
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Bhopal: Eleven police personnel, including a woman sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP), have been booked for an alleged extortion bid during a hawala money seizure in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh.

    Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav said the state government will not tolerate police officers who act beyond their duties (Representational image)
    Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav said the state government will not tolerate police officers who act beyond their duties (Representational image)

    Police have arrested Seoni SDOP Pooja Pandey, sub-inspector Arpit Bhairam, and constables Yogendra, Neeraj, and Jagdish while six others are absconding.

    The police team had allegedly seized approximately 3 crore from a Nagpur-based businessman, Sohan Parmar, in the intervening night of October 8 and 9 and released the accused without taking any action by making a deal with him. However, the deal went wrong and the matter came to light.

    Jabalpur IG Pramod Verma said, “On October 8, a police team led by SDOP intercepted businessman Sandeep Parmar and two others when they were going to Nagpur and seized 3 crores. Later, they had a deal of distributing money among themselves for not registering the case. The 1.5 crore was kept by SDOP and 1.5 crore handed over to the businessman. The businessman reached Nagpur on October 9 and found 25 lakhs missing. He returned to Seoni and tried to talk to SDOP and also Kotwali police station in-charge. In between, somebody informed the media and senior police officers about the deal.”

    “A probe was ordered and late on October 9, an additional superintendent of police (ASP) seized 1.45 crore from SDOP’s office,” he added.

    Police arrested Parmar and his two employees, Sheikh Mukhtar and Imran Pathan, on October 10 and they are being interrogated to know who is the real kingpin in the case.

    On October 11, Jabalpur range IG Pramod Verma suspended nine police officers, including station in-charge Arpit Bhairam while DGP Kailash Makwana suspended SDOP Pooja Pandey in connection with the misconduct.

    “Police also booked 11 police personnel for dacoity on the complaint of one of the businessmen,” the IG said.

    In the money laundering case, the police have also arrested two accused, Akash Jain and Aman Gurnani, from Nagpur, and seized 1 crore and 25 lakh, respectively. The Crime Branch team has brought both the accused to Jabalpur.

    The case registered against the accused police personnel includes charges under sections 310(2) (dacoity), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 140(3) (kidnapping), and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

    Chief minister Mohan Yadav said, “Maintaining law and order in the state, creating a crime-free environment, and protecting citizens are the primary responsibilities of police officers and employees. The state government will not tolerate police officers who act beyond their duties. Those found guilty in the Seoni incident will face strict disciplinary and legal action.”

    recommendedIcon
    News/Cities/Bhopal News/Madhya Pradesh: 11 Cops Booked For Extortion Bid During Hawala Money Seizure
    News/Cities/Bhopal News/Madhya Pradesh: 11 Cops Booked For Extortion Bid During Hawala Money Seizure
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes