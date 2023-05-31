MP: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan lays foundation stone of Devi Lok at Salkanpur

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of Devi Lok at Vijayasan Devi temple at Salkanpur in Sehore on the lines of Mahakal Lok in Ujjain. (Twitter/@ChouhanShivraj)

The project is estimated to cost over Rs.200 crore.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government has announced to develop at least half a dozen religious places in Madhya Pradesh.

In a first, Mahakal Lok has been developed at Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the Jyotirlinga of Lord Shiva, in Ujjain. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2022.

At the programme, Chouhan said, “The decision of developing Devi Lok was taken as Goddess inspired me to do so. It will be one of its kind where devotees will learn everything about Goddesses. Nine forms of Goddess will be established with 64 murals of Yogini.”

Also Read: Uttarakhand police chief asks pilgrims to stagger visit to Char Dham temples to reduce rush

Commenting on the promotion of religion and culture, the CM said many people feel that the work of the government is only to build roads, bridges, hospitals, and make arrangements for water. “Why did Shivraj start building the temple? Is it the job of the government or not? To promote our religion and our culture... grand temples should be built and may the goddess bless everyone. If the temple is built then the youth will be inclined towards religion,” he said.

In Devi Lok, all the stories of goddesses will be described in the scriptures. An action plan of more than ₹211 crore has been prepared for the construction of Devi Lok. Along with this, development and construction works are being done for the convenience of the devotees coming here.

The CM said if requires more funds will be released for the Devi Lok.

Requesting anonymity, an officer of the tourism and culture department said, “The cost of the project will increase as we will not install murals made of Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) after recent controversy over tumbling of the FRP statues due to gusty wind at Mahakal Lok.”

Meanwhile, on Sunday, due to strong winds and the six statues of Saptarishi at Mahakal Lok in Ujjain were destroyed. The opposition accused the BJP-led state government of corruption and demanded a high-level inquiry.