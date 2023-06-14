Home / Cities / Bhopal News / MP govt to give e-scooties to 9,000 meritorious students of Class 12

MP govt to give e-scooties to 9,000 meritorious students of Class 12

ByShruti Tomar
Jun 14, 2023 08:27 PM IST

A Cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also decided to lift the ban on transfer of officials in different departments

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday announced that it will give electric Scooties to 9,000 meritorious male and female students of Class 12 of the government schools in the state.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File)

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said home minister Narottam Mishra. It would cost the government 135 crore in the academic year 2023-24.

In the budget, the government had announced e-bikes to meritorious girl students only but later the chief minister announced that it will be given to male meritorious students as well.

“E-scooty will ease the transportation of students from their homes to the colleges. Along with this, the proposal to increase the income limit from 6 lakh to 8 lakh for scholarship of SC/ST students was approved,” said Mishra.

However, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath called the decision “a drama”. “BJP can make announcement to give helicopter for the election. The general public knows and understands that this announcement of Shivraj ji is a drama. If we make an announcement of 1,000, then they will say 15,000. The people understand everything, and I have full faith (in them). I may not be able to beat Shivraj Singh in song and announcements, but I can beat him in reality,” said Nath.

Lokesh Malti Prakash, a school education activist, said, “The schools don’t have proper infrastructure and furniture. The scooty will not bring any change in quality of education and will not help students in upgrading them. It is a political move only to woo voters.”

The Cabinet meeting on Wednesday also decided to lift the ban on transfer of officials in different departments. The transfers will start from June 15.

The Cabinet also approved the Cooperative Policy 2023. It said attention has been given to increasing employment opportunities by forming cooperative societies in new areas and investment will be encouraged for the empowerment of cooperative societies. The proposal for construction of a new airstrip was also approved in the meeting. The new airstrip will be constructed in Singrauli with private public participation.

