Jabalpur, The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday permitted a second postmortem of Twisha Sharma, the Noida woman who was allegedly harassed for dowry and died last week, her family members said. Madhya Pradesh HC allows second postmortem of Twisha Sharma, say her family members

The HC has allowed the petition filed by Twisha's father Navnidhi Sharma, their lawyer Ankur Pandey told PTI.

He said the high court has directed the state government to make arrangements for a team of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences , Delhi, to be flown to Bhopal.

The family approached the high court two days after a lower court turned down their plea for a second autopsy.

Twisha was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. The family of the 33-year-old model turned actor accused her in-laws of pushing their daughter to death. Her in-laws claim she was addicted to drugs.

While her postmortem was done at AIIMS Bhopal, her family had sought a second autopsy, citing discrepancies.

Two days ago, Judicial Magistrate First Class Anudita Gupta in Bhopal rejected the family's plea, stating that the conscience of the court must be satisfied to order a re-postmortem. Minor infractions of procedure will not impel the court to order a second autopsy, the magistrate had noted.

The lower court also observed that the body was currently kept in the AIIMS Bhopal mortuary at -4 degrees Celsius, but required -80 degrees for longer preservation, a facility unavailable anywhere in the city.

Following Twisha's death, police registered an FIR under Sections 80, 85, and 3 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita along with relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act, naming her husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law and former judge Giribala Singh.

Police have also announced a cash reward of ₹30,000 for information leading to Samarth Singh's arrest and approached the court for revocation of his passport.

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