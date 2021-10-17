Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Man who rammed car into devotees at Durga idol procession in Bhopal arrested
Man who rammed car into devotees at Durga idol procession in Bhopal arrested

In a viral video, the driver of a car was seen speeding into a Durga idol procession, injuring a child. His vehicle has been seized, police said on Sunday.
Published on Oct 17, 2021 04:38 PM IST
ANI | , Bhopal

The driver of a car, which allegedly knocked down devotees near a Durga idol immersion procession in Bhopal on Saturday, has been arrested and the vehicle seized, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the condition of the two persons who were injured in the accident and were hospitalised is stable now.

"The person who was injured in this incident was admitted to a local hospital. As per the doctors, his condition is stable. The car driver has been arrested and the vehicle seized," said Irshad Wali, Deputy inspector general of police Bhopal.

The mishap took place in the Bajaria Police Station area on Saturday night when a procession was taking the idol of Goddess Durga for immersion.

The accused who was reversing his car with speed knocked down several devotees present at the site. Two people who were injured were admitted to the hospital.

"Further investigation is underway," added Wali.

Sunday, October 17, 2021
