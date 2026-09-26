Mohali’s roads of ruin: Delay in restoration work triggers chaos

Prolonged delays in road restoration across several parts of Mohali have created an increasing traffic and road-safety issues. Dug-up and uneven stretches leave less roadspace for vehicles and hamper daily movement. The affected stretches include the Franco Chowk stretch, Zone 1, the road from Cheema Boilers towards Industrial Area Phase 1 and Balongi, and the Zone 2 corridor from Dawaat Restaurant through ITI College to Bhena Da Dhaba. (Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)

Potholes, damaged surfaces, poor drainage and waterlogging during the monsoon have added to the persisting issue. Vehicles are often forced to slow down, change lanes or squeeze through narrower portions, resulting in traffic congestion and increasing the risk of skidding and minor accidents.

The affected stretches include the Franco Chowk stretch, Zone 1, the road from Cheema Boilers towards Industrial Area Phase 1 and Balongi, and the Zone 2 corridor from Dawaat Restaurant through ITI College to Bhena Da Dhaba. The Franco Chowk and Industrial Area Phase 1 stretches are around one kilometre each.The condition is also affecting access to commercial establishments and essential services.

The back road of the Phase 5 market around the Amrit Confectionery showrooms is in poor condition leading towards the Phase 5 Aam Aadmi Clinic. The damaged stretch creates difficulties for patients, particularly the elderly and those requiring urgent care. During rainfall, waterlogging further reduces visibility of potholes and uneven portions, making the route hazardous. The road conditions have also raised concerns over whether adequate safety arrangements and clear traffic management measures are being ensured while work remains incomplete. With restricted road space, even routine movement through these areas can lead to bottlenecks, particularly during busy hours.

KK Saini, president, confederation of Greater Mohali resident welfare associations, said, “There is no proper planning. Tenders are issued and, due to the lack of planning, contractors sometimes leave the work midway and move to other works.”

Addressing the condition of the Franco Chowk stretch, municipal corporation (MC) Mohali junior engineer Dhanveer Singh said, “The tender has been done, work has been allotted, and the work will be done within a week.”

Talking about the Cheema Boilers–Industrial Area Phase to Balongi stretch, MC junior engineer Dhanveer Singh said that the entire area falls under the civic body, but all new planning and development planning will be undertaken by Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) , while the MC can undertake maintenance work. He said the estimate for the required work has been prepared and sent for approval.

For the Dawaat Restaurant–ITI College–Bhena Da Dhaba stretch, junior engineer Saurabh Aggarwal, sub division No. 4, Mohali said that the initial excavation was carried out by the sewerage wing for laying and repairing sewerage pipelines. An inspection later found active leakages from private consumers’ GI service connections. Notices have been issued to the concerned property owners, while the local market welfare association has also been asked to coordinate repairs. Road restoration would resume once the leakages are rectified, he added.

The impact is being felt most directly by daily commuters. Shivam said the uneven road makes travelling on scooter difficult, while Arina pointed out that waterlogging during rain makes damaged portions difficult to identify and increases the risk of falls. Commuters also recalled an accident involving a delivery worker a few months ago, saying he was critically injured.

Harpreet Singh, president, Avoid Accident (road safety NGO), said, “A road is a major factor for commuters and it should not be hindered by any issue. Even if a child is cycling on the road, such conditions can create an issue. I want the higher authorities to fix this issue as soon as possible, as it creates a road-safety concern.”