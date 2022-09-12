Monsoon session of Madhya Pradesh assembly to begin from Tuesday

The monsoon session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will begin from Tuesday, after being rescheduled from the earlier start date of July 25, an official said.

The session will have five sittings from September 13 to September 17, he added. Congress MLA and former minister Sajjan Singh Verma accused the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government of evading discussion on vital issues like unemployment and inflation by keeping a short session.

"Every legislator wants to raise issues of his constituency but will not get adequate time. Parliament sessions are held over a month but the MP Assembly monsoon session will be for just five days," he claimed.

Verma said there was suspicion the Assembly session may be adjourned sine die in just two days. Hitting back, Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Rameshwar Sharma told PTI the duration of the session is taken in an all-party meeting, adding that inflation and unemployment were the result of wrong policies of previous Congress governments.