Monsoon session of Madhya Pradesh assembly to begin from Tuesday
The session will have five sittings from September 13 to September 17, an official said.
The monsoon session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will begin from Tuesday, after being rescheduled from the earlier start date of July 25, an official said.
The session will have five sittings from September 13 to September 17, he added. Congress MLA and former minister Sajjan Singh Verma accused the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government of evading discussion on vital issues like unemployment and inflation by keeping a short session.
"Every legislator wants to raise issues of his constituency but will not get adequate time. Parliament sessions are held over a month but the MP Assembly monsoon session will be for just five days," he claimed.
Verma said there was suspicion the Assembly session may be adjourned sine die in just two days. Hitting back, Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Rameshwar Sharma told PTI the duration of the session is taken in an all-party meeting, adding that inflation and unemployment were the result of wrong policies of previous Congress governments.
-
PAU advisory panel give suggestions to strengthen MSc biotechnology programme
An advisory committee meeting for reviewing MSc biotechnology programme, supported by the department of biotechnology (DBT), Government of India, under its postgraduate teaching programme, was held at Punjab Agricultural University. In his opening remarks, vice-chancellor and chairperson of DBT advisory committee SS Gosal said PAU teaching programmes were formulated on the academic pattern of Ohio State University,. He emphasised that DBT should also financially support PhD biotechnology students.
-
NMC’s circular on recognition to medical colleges annoys aspirants
The National Medical Commission's decision to grant recognition to medical institutes solely on the basis of an affidavit has irked many undergraduate and postgraduate aspirants who are eagerly awaiting the admissions to begin. This move, parents said, would eventually affect students even after securing a seat. All medical colleges need to get their recognition updated by NMC's Medical Assessment and Rating Board before taking new students.
-
Pune banker booked for bid to allegedly rape stepdaughter
The Chandannagar police on Monday booked a 51-year-old banker on the charge of attempt to rape his 19-year-old stepdaughter, officials said. According to the complaint filed by the 19-year-old girl, she was living with her father at a housing society in Wadgaon Sheri. The girl accused that her father tried to touch her inappropriately without her permission and tried to rape her on Sunday. However, she escaped from the house.
-
2 more die in Haridwar hooch tragedy, toll rises to 10
Dehradun: Two more persons who fell ill in Haridwar last week after consuming country-made liquor distributed by a panchayat election candidate have died, taking the total number of deaths due to illicit liquor in the case to 10, police said. Two people are still under treatment. Additional superintendent of police, Rekha Yadav, who is heading the three-member special investigation team added that the accused has worked as a “helper” in some of the district's private hospitals.
-
PMC begins river rejuvenation project
The Pune Municipal Corporation has started the river rejuvenation project executed with the help from Japan International Cooperation Agency. The project missed its 2022 deadline due to various reasons. JICA project incharge in PMC, Jagdish Khanore, said, “Soil testing work is almost completed. Except Kharadi, PMC has acquired other lands. The forest department has given its in-principle approval for Kharadi land and PMC gave the office financial compensation last week.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics