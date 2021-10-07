‘MP a leading state in land digitisation’: PM Modi praises Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised the working of the Madhya Pradesh government during the distribution of e-property cards to 1,71,000 beneficiaries of 3000 villages of the state under the Svamitva scheme of the central government.

Addressing the beneficiaries in Harda via video conferencing, PM Modi said, “Madhya Pradesh has a speed and desire for development. Under the leadership of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, all the schemes are being implemented in a better way in the interest of the people of the state. Every time I see this, I feel very happy. Madhya Pradesh has emerged as a leading state by doing commendable work in the field of land digitization.”

The Svamitva Yojana, or ownership scheme involves mapping residential land ownership in the rural sector using geographic information system (GIS) mapping and is expected to revolutionise property record maintenance. For people in rural areas, the scheme, which will lead to the distribution of property cards in rural cards to those who possess property, will enable easier bank credit and end local property disputes.

The Svamitva scheme was launched as a pilot project in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and Karnataka. Now it will be introduced across the nation.

“The land rights will strengthen the villages. People have to face land disputes and many difficulties for land ownership. People spend their savings to fight cases in court. Gandhiji also expressed concern about this situation. It is our responsibility to make improvements in this area,” PM Modi said, adding that he started working on the Svamitva scheme concept when he was still Gujarat chief minister.

He continued. "Earlier the schemes were made for a section of farmers but we are making schemes to empower 80% marginal farmers,” he said, referring to the Kisan credit card, which he said, has brought relief to the farmers.

“It has become easier for more than two crore farmers to get bank loans without any guarantee. An amount of ₹15 lakh crore has been deposited in the accounts under Mudra Scheme. We are depositing ₹6,000 in the accounts of farmers to support them,” he added.

PM interacted with 3 Svamitva beneficiaries

A beneficiary, Pawan Kumar, a resident of Hadiya village in Harda district, said people were surprised when the drone used for GIS mapping first arrived in the village. “The villagers named it chhota (small) helicopter. Later, they came to know about its importance”.

Another beneficiary, Prem Singh of Dindori district, said the whole village knows about the scheme and they are happy with it.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also addressed the beneficiaries.