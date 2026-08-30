Bhopal/Rewa, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav arrived in Rewa on Saturday to review the flood situation and directed authorities to provide food, clothing and clean drinking water to the affected people, officials said. MP CM reviews waterlogging, flood situation in Satna and Rewa

Yadav, who arrived here from Delhi, assessed the waterlogging and flood situation in Satna and Rewa via video conferencing from the Circuit House.

He directed the Satna collector to ensure food, clothing, and clean drinking water for all flood-affected people and pilgrims staying in Chitrakoot.

Yadav also directed that a survey be conducted and relief funds be provided.

He directed that rescue equipment from districts that are affected to a lesser extent by the rains be used in flood-affected districts. NDRF teams should carry out rescue operations promptly, he said.

The Satna collector said rescue operations have been carried out in six villages. Seven people have been rescued and taken to safe locations, and if there is no rain tonight, the situation will improve, he added.

The Nayagaon dam has been damaged, and the extent of the damage is being assessed, he said.

Yadav directed that arrangements be made for the safe stay of devotees and residents visiting Chitrakoot. Food packets should be provided to them, he said.

The number of devotees staying at the Sadguru Ashram should be obtained and their families should be contacted and well informed, the chief minister said.

The largest number of people are staying in Jaitwara village, and adequate food, water, and clothing have been arranged for them, officials said.

On the chief minister's enquiry about the Rewa-Satna and Satna-Chitrakoot routes, the collector said that the situation in Rewa is currently under control.

Assistance will be provided to the flood-affected people, including for the animal loss, if any, officials added.

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