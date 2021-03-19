MP farmers organise marriage at Rewa mandi to send message to Centre
Two farmers solemnized the marriage of their son and daughter at a grain mandi in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district, over 500 km east of Bhopal, to send a symbolic message to the Central government. The Rewa Mandi has been the venue of a sit-in protest against the three Central farm laws for the past 75 days and the marriage was meant to convey that farmers were prepared for a marathon campaign till the repeal of the controversial laws, claimed farmer leaders.
Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Ramjeet Singh married off son Sachin to Asma Singh, daughter of farmer Vishnukant Singh of Cirrhata village of the district, on Thursday.
The couple exchanged garlands and took pheras (a Hindu marriage ritual) around the idols of BR Ambedkar and Savitribai Phule. Later, they took an oath to protect the Constitution of India.
“We want to give a message to the Central government that the farmers are staging a protest in every district and town of India. We will continue our protest till the withdrawal of all three new farm laws,” said Ramjeet Singh.
Now, farmers have decided to organise and celebrate all family and social functions including marriages and festivals at the protest site only, he added.
Farmers in several states have been protesting since November last year against the three new laws passed by the Parliament, alleging the laws would destroy the Mandi system and dilute the minimum support price (MSP) offered by the government for their produce, and leave them vulnerable to exploitation by the corporates. The government has refuted these allegations and said that the laws were necessary for increasing farmer incomes, unlocking the potential of the farm sector, including infrastructure development through private participation. Several rounds of talks between the government and the farmer representatives have failed to break the deadlock.
Get our daily newsletter
MP farmers organise marriage at Rewa mandi to send message to Centre
MiG-21 crash: Mortal remains of IAF fighter pilot taken for last rites
IAF group captain killed in MiG-21 Bison crash in Gwalior
- The MiG-21 was upgraded to MiG-21 Bison in 2000. Experts said it is a reliable aircraft but nearing the end of its service life.
Indore, Bhopal account for 54% of Madhya Pradesh’s Covid caseload: CM
MP school principal framed under freedom of religion law, says court
Madhya Pradesh announces night curfew in Bhopal & Indore as Covid-19 cases rise
Amid rise in Covid-19 cases, night curfew in Bhopal, Indore from tomorrow
Madhya Pradesh govt issues rules for 15-year-old vehicles
- In its notification, the Madhya Pradesh government has also said that cars older than 15 years will need a ‘fitness certificate’. This will be applicable for both government as well as private vehicles and the policy is expected to be implemented from April.
Madhya Pradesh govt releases fresh guidelines to contain Covid 19 spread
- Travellers from Maharashtra must undergo seven days of home quarantine.
MP to auction unused govt properties to fund direct money transfer schemes
- The MP government has released tenders for selling 18 properties including three bus depots and booking offices of MP Road Transport Corporation (MPRTC) apart from other government owned properties in the past 2 months.
MP needs 8.1 million first doses of vaccine: CM Chouhan as tally nears 268,000
MP Congress seeks Shivraj Chouhan's resignation after SC slammed law & order
- Govind Singh and four others were accused of killing Congress leader Devendra Chaurasia in front of his son in March 2019. However, criminal charges were dropped against him later.
Over six Covid-19 vaccines in offing in India: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 positivity rate climbs to 4.1% in Madhya Pradesh, highest in 2 months
- The state has 4,335 active cases of Covid-19. The highest number of cases have been reported in Indore (203), followed by Bhopal (138).
Maharashtra devotees defy ban, walk through forests to reach Shiva temples in MP
- The SP said most of the devotees, who approached by road in vehicles, were sent back, but devotees, in small groups reached the temples on foot from Nagpur.