MP gets first vista dome coach in Bhopal-Jabalpur Jan Shatabdi Express
Bhopal-Jabalpur Jan Shatabdi Express with the state's maiden vista dome coach was on Wednesday flagged off from Kamalapati Railway Station by state ministers Usha Thakur and Vishvas Sarang.
Sheo Shekhar Shukla, principal secretary of tourism and culture of Madhya Pradesh, listed the ways in which vista dome would improve the travelling experience. He explained how passengers would now enjoy nature during their journey between the two cities.
Shukla also added that tourists can now enjoy the hills and rivers en route to their destination with this new development towards providing an immersive experience to commuters. “Now travelling to all major tourist destinations line Bhimbaithika, Tawa Dam, Satpuda national park, Madhai and Pachmarhi will become much more enjoyable and refreshing!!” he tweeted.
Under the initiative of the Madhya Pradesh tourism board, the coach was installed by the Indian Railways. The board informed that with large windows, 360 degrees rotatable and pushback chairs, with self operational sliding doors, the journey would be much more exciting. Praising the state's many beautiful destinations, the board said now the journey would be beautiful.
The vista dome coaches are equipped with large windows and transparent roofs for the passengers to enjoy the surroundings with facilities giving comfortable and ease. India's first vista dome coach was inaugurated between the Visakhapatnam-Araku route in Andhra Pradesh in 2017. As per the recent data from Indian railways, 33 vista dome coaches are attached with 23 pairs of trains.
(With agency inputs)
'Want to attack directly': Eshwarappa says Congress supporting anti-nationals
Former Karnataka minister and BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa on Wednesday directly attacked the Congress as Eshwarappa said not only in Karnataka or south India, the Congress is supporting the anti-nationals all across the country. Be it the PFI or the SDPI, the Congress is supporting them. “The man who removed Savarkar's photo is an SDPI worker whose wife is a Congress councillor,” Eshwarappa said. A young man named Prem Singh was stabbed amid the tension.
Bihar: Cabinet approves extension of Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Mission for 3 years
Bihar state cabinet in its first meeting after the expansion on Tuesday approved the extension of Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Mission for the next three years. It also gave the nod for allocation of ₹12,568 crore to be spent till the fiscal 2022-25. This was the first time that all ministers of the newly sworn-in cabinet headed by chief minister Nitish Kumar attended the meeting and discussed the agenda before giving its go ahead.
Truck rams into car, kills 5 members of family near Pune
Five members of a family, including two kids aged four and seven, were killed and one was seriously injured when a container truck coming from the wrong side rammed into their car on the Pune-Ahmednagar highway near Karegaon in Maharashtra on Wednesday morning, a police officer said. Pune police superintendent Abhinav Deshmukh said that the truck driver fled after the accident and a search was on to arrest him.
Cadbury chocolates worth ₹17 lakh stolen from Lucknow godown: Report
In a bizarre incident of theft, about 150 cartons of Cadbury chocolate bars worth ₹17 lakh were stolen from a godown in the Chinhat area of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, according to news agencies. The incident occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Cadbury distributor Rajendra Singh Sidhu who recently shifted to an apartment in Gomti Nagar said he has filed an FIR at the Chinhat police station and urged locals to provide any inputs they have on the theft, reported news agency ANI.
25 injured after train collision near Nagpur; probe ordered
At least 25 passengers were injured when a bogie of a passenger train collided with a goods train near Gondia, around 175km from Nagpur in the early hours oof Wednesday. Santosh Kumar, chief public relations officer of SE Central Railway informed that this accident happened due to the arrival of two trains on the same track. The goods train was also going towards Nagpur on the same track.
