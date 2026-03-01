Bhopal, The 'Krishi Cabinet' meeting of the Madhya Pradesh government under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will be held at Nagalwadi in tribal-dominated Barwani district, some 350 kilometres from here, on Monday, officials said. MP govt's 'Krishi Cabinet' meet to be held on Mon in Nagalwadi in tribal-dominated Barwani

During the meeting, the state government will take key decisions in the interest of farmers, they said on Sunday.

This will be the first meeting of the 'Krishi Cabinet' during Farmer's Welfare Year, which is being observed across the state, the officials pointed out. CM Yadav had launched 'Krishak Kalyan Varsh' at an event here on January 11.

Under the Farmers' Welfare Year, continuous efforts are being made to benefit farmers and make them self-reliant while working towards doubling their income, the officials added.

"The entire state cabinet will spend the day at Nagalwadi, where besides the agriculture cabinet meeting, interactions will be held with farmers and intellectuals. An exhibition focused on agriculture and tribal welfare will also be organised," a government statement said.

Nagalwadi, with a population of around 6,000, is a tribal-dominated village. The agriculture cabinet is expected to be decisive not only for Barwani district but for the development of the entire Nimar region of MP.

The 800-year-old ancient Bhilat Dev temple in Nagalwadi holds special significance in tribal faith, and the entire council of ministers will offer prayers there after the cabinet meeting, it said.

The CM will later interact with farmers and intellectuals, sharing details of government initiatives and schemes while also seeking their views and expectations regarding regional development.

Yadav and his council of ministers will participate in the traditional 'Bhagoria Haat' organised at Julwania by the tribal community. The Bhagoria festival, underway in tribal-dominated districts, including Barwani, will end in MP on Monday.

The Bhagoria festival is celebrated by tribal communities in Jhabua, Alirajpur, Khargone, Barwani and Dhar districts. The festival marks the onset of the spring season and attracts tourists from India and abroad.

All programmes, apart from the cabinet meeting, will reflect tribal traditions, officials said.

The country's first agricultural cabinet was constituted in MP in 2011 by then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is now the Union agriculture minister.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.