MP: Man kills partner, dies by suicide after chat on revealing same-sex relation
A 32-year-old man strangled his partner to death and then died by suicide in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul after the latter allegedly threatened him of revealing their same-sex relationship, police said on Tuesday.
“Police on Saturday found the body of a man hanging in a nursery that he used to run. Three days later, the police found a body in a semi-decomposed condition near the nursery. In the investigation, the man was identified as a resident of Nagpur, who had been missing for the past three days,” said Roshan Jain, sub-divisional officer of police, Sarni, Betul.
“The men had been in a relationship for a long time. The mobile phone calls and messages revealed that the Nagpur-based man was threatening the accused of informing others about their relationship. On Friday night, the Nagpur-based man called ‘Dial 100’ (police emergency services) and took the name of the accused and said he was beaten up by him. However, he didn’t share the address and disconnected the call,” said Jain.
“Later, the accused was found hanging. The accused used the same rope to die by suicide which he had used to strangulate his partner to death,” he added.
Police are investigating the matter to know whether the couple was under pressure. In messages, it was found that the Nagpur-based man had a relationship with other men too. Police will interrogate them too, said the police officer.
(With input from Mayank Bhargava from Betul)
If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.
Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;
Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,
Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,
ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290
-
Bengaluru's Ramaiah University to build student satellite
The M S Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences will build a student satellite "Ramaiah Sat" coinciding with 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate 75 years of Indian independence. The MSRUAS under Gokula Education Foundation (medical) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Indian Technology Congress Association to develop and build the nano satellite which will be launched in August 2022.
-
Bengaluru woman professor kills self over health issues: Report
In a shocking development, a Bengaluru-based college professor was found dead in Chaitra's' residence on Monday. According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Chaitra HK, 41. She used to teach at an engineering college, died by suicide and was found in her home Jnanajyotinagar in west Bengaluru. The deceased reportedly hanged herself when her husband, Guruprasad and their two children were away visiting a relative's house in Haveri.
-
‘Will take strictest possible action’: Haryana CM after mafia mows down cop
In his first reaction on the killing of a senior police officer by the mining mafia, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday that he has directed authorities to take 'strictest possible' action against the culprits. Haryana home minister Anil Vij remarks were in stark contrast to the statement made by additional director general in the police department, Ravi Kiran, who said that DSP (Taoru) Surendra Singh ji came on a surprise inspection but without any back-up.
-
Pune: Four women BJP legislators duped of ₹3,400 each by cyber fraudster
The Bibwewadi Police in Pune have lodged a first information report (FIR) against an unidentified cyber fraudster after four BJP legislators from Maharashtra complained that they were cheated of ₹3400 each via UPI on July 18. One of three legislators, Parvati BJP MLA Madhuri Misal, was among those defrauded and the FIR was lodged by her daughter. Misal is a senior BJP leader and a three-term legislator. No arrest has been made so far.
-
Bihar man resists robbery attempt. They douse him with petrol, set him on fire
A 34-year-old man on Ravi Kumar's way to his village in Bihar was burnt alive by a group of unidentified persons for resisting an attempt to rob him moments after he alighted from the train in Munger district on Tuesday morning. In flames, the man ran back into Munger's Dasrathpur railway station at about 3am and told the station master about the incident.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics