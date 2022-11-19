MP police solve murder mystery of man whose remains found in 80 pieces

The Rewa police in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday arrested a 31-year-old man, who allegedly killed a 21-year-old plantation contractor whose remains were found in 80 pieces from Dudhmuniya forest in February this year, officials said.

The arrested accused has been identified as Yunus Ansari, 31, and the police said another accused, his brother-in-law Sirtaj Mohammad, is still at large.

“A resident of Chhuiya village Vikas Giri, 21, a contractor of plantation of forest department, went missing in October 2021. His father filed a missing complaint. In February, some cattle grazers found some parts of his skeleton and his Aadhaar Card in Dudhmuniya forest and they informed the police,” Rewa superintendent of police (SP), Navneet Bhasin said.

Later, on February 5, police recovered 80 pieces of skeleton from the forest.

“After investigating the case for nine months, police nabbed the accused. The villagers informed that Giri was seen many times with Ansari’s sister. Ansari was also a business partner of Giri. Police interrogated Ansari many times but he didn’t confess to the crime. Police detained Ansari on November 14 and cross questioned him. In the interrogation, Ansari informed that Giri was assaulting his sister. Sirtaj and Ansari caught him red-handed at their house. They attacked him with a rod. He died on the spot. Later, they took the body in deep forest and dumped it,” said the SP.

Police arrested Ansari under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The arrest came at a time the Delhi police are investigating a gruesome murder took place on May 18 in which the accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala allegedly chopped his partner, Shraddha Walkar, into 35 pieces and disposed them of across the city over the course of several months.