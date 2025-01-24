MP school teacher sexually assaulted his students; arrested after 5 complain: Cop

BHOPAL: A 25-year-old school teacher in Vidisha was arrested on Friday on charges that he had sexually assaulted at least five students, police said. Satyam Raghuvanshi was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (Pocso) Act and is being interrogated (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said families of five children have stepped forward to press charges against Satyam Raghuvanshi, a social science teacher at a private school in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district.

After school hours, Raghuvanshi also used to give private tuitions to students of classes 1 to 8.

On Thursday, word spread that the teacher abused his students.

“After parents came to know about it, they confronted their wards. At least five children confirmed that Raghuvanshi used to stop them after tuition classes and sexually assaulted them. He threatened the children that if they told anyone, he would kill their family or fail them in the exams at school,” Vidisha superintendent of police Rohit Keshwani said.

These parents filed a complaint against Raghuvanshi at the police station. A medical examination of the students late on Thursday evening confirmed sexual assault, Keshwani said.

Raghuvanshi was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (Pocso) Act and is being interrogated. Police said he was married and has a one-year-old child.

According to the parents, Raghuvanshi had been with the school for the past three years and had been assaulting the children for a long time. “The actual number of his victims is about 20 but due to social stigma, the rest are not coming forward,” a father who filed a police complaint against the teacher said.

He underlined that there was a need to support the students with proper counselling.

Some parents said the accused had also filmed the assault on some occasions.

Keshwani said the investigators have not been able to locate the video clips yet. “We will take him on police remand and interrogate him about it,” he said.

“As of now, only five families have come forward to file the complaint but he has confessed to committing the crime with other children as well. We will request their families to file complaints,” the district police chief said.