MP sees 6 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally now 44

The recovery count increased by four to touch 10,30,452, leaving the state with 44 active cases.
A health worker collects a swab sample for the RT-PCR Covid-19 test.
Published on Apr 15, 2022 09:37 PM IST
PTI | , Bhopal

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,230 on Friday after the detection of six cases at a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,734, an official said. 

The recovery count increased by four to touch 10,30,452, leaving the state with 44 active cases, he added. With 7,561 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,89,79,263, he added. 

A government release said 11,69,02,607 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 2,961 on Friday. Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,230, new cases 6, death toll 10,734, recoveries 10,30,452, active cases 44, number of tests so far 2,89,79,263. 

