MP CM allocates portfolios, keeps home; dy CMs get finance, health

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday allocated portfolios to 30 ministers of his cabinet, keeping the home and a few other important ministries to himself. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav (Twitter/@CMMadhyaPradesh)

The portfolios were distributed five days after 28 legislators took oath as ministers in the first cabinet expansion of Yadav-led Bharatiya Janata Party government on December 25. In the first cabinet expansion, 18 MLAs took oath as cabinet ministers, six as ministers of state (independent charge), and four as ministers of state.

The chief minister and his two deputies — Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla were sworn in on December 13. The present strength of the state cabinet, including the chief minister, is 31.

Apart from home, the chief minister also kept important portfolios such as public relations, jail, mining, and aviation with him while the health department and medical education were given to Shukla and the finance department to Deveda.

Taking to X, CM Yadav congratulated his ministers and expressed faith in the new state cabinet. “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the honorable ministerial colleagues of the Council of Ministers on getting the responsibility of the departments. I have full faith that by discharging your responsibilities sincerely, you all will fulfill the resolve of Golden Madhya Pradesh.”

The chief minister also retained the General Administration Department (GAD), industrial policies and investment promotion, besides all other departments not specifically assigned to any minister.

Kailash Vijayvargiya, the ex-national secretary, was given the urban development and housing (UDH). Prahlad Patel was given panchayat and rural development, Rao Uday Pratap Singh got school education and transport, and Rakesh Singh was given public works department (PWD).

Senior BJP leaders Kunwar Vijay Shah got tribal affairs, public asset management, Bhopal gas tragedy, relief and rehabilitation, Tulsi Silavat got water resources, Govind Singh Rajput got food, civil supplies and consumer protection, Vishwas Sarang was given sports and youth welfare and cooperation, Pradyuman Singh Tomar got energy and Inder Singh Parmar received higher education, AYUSH, technical education and skill development.

Pradyuman Singh and Tulsi Silawat were ministers of the same departments in the previous government too.

The newly inducted ministers – Karan Singh Verma received revenue, Sampatiya Uike got public health engineering (PHE), Edel Singh Kanshana got farmer welfare and agricultural development, Nirmala Bhuria got women and child development, Narayan Singh Kushwaha got social justice and disabled people’s welfare, horticulture and food processing, Nagar Singh Chauhan received forest, environment and scheduled caste welfare, Rakesh Shukla received new and renewable energy, and Chetan Kashyap was given micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME).

Six ministers of state were allocated independent charges. Krishna Gaur received backward class and minority welfare and semi-nomad welfare, Dharmendra Lodhi got culture, tourism and religious trust, Dilip Jaiswal received cottage and village industries, Gautam Tetwal received technical education, skill development and employment, Lakhan Patel got animal husbandry and dairy and Narayan Singh Panwar was given fishermen welfare and fisheries department.

Ministers of State Narendra Shivaji Patel received public health and environmental welfare, MoS Pratima Bagri received urban development and housing, MoS Dilip Ahirwar received forest and environment and MoS Radha Singh was given panchayat and rural development.