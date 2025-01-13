MP’s Brahmin welfare board chief announces 1 lakh for couples with 4 children

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Parshuram Kalyan Board chairman Vishnu Rajoria set up a controversy on Sunday with his appeal to couples from the brahmin community to have more children and announcing an award of ₹1 lakh for those who have four children. Vishnu Rajoria was appointed as chairman of the Parshuram Kalyan Board last year

Rajoria, who was speaking at a function in Indore on Sunday, claimed that the population of “non-Hindus” was increasing at a faster rate and the youth should take steps. “I have great expectations from the youth. The youth should listen carefully that the protection of the coming generation is in your hands,” the Brahmin welfare panel chief said at a gathering of young men and women from the community.

“I request you that every couple must have four children. Parshuram Kalyan Board will give them a reward of ₹1 lakh. Whether I remain the president of Parshuram Kalyan Board or not, the reward will continue to be given to the couples,” he said, triggering a row.

Asked about his announcement, a social welfare department official said Rajoria’s statement was “just an announcement” and runs counter to the state government’s policy.

“Having four children is against the policy of the state government which allows a person to get a state government job only if they have two children or less.

According to Madhya Pradesh civil services rules, no candidate shall be eligible for appointment to a service or post who has more than two living children, one of whom is born on or after the 26th day of January, 2001.

Congress spokesperson KK Mishra criticised Rajoria for the announcement, pointing to the service rules that barred employees from having more than two children.

According to PTI, Rajoria later claimed that he did not intend to use government funds for the award and meant to raise the funds in his private capacity or through social support, and asserted the BJP government in the state has not started any scheme to this effect.

“A total of 58 couples got married at Sunday’s event. I had made the announcement of ₹1 lakh reward for couples having four children,” he told PTI.