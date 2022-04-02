Muslim girl apologises to varsity probe panel after row over Namaz in classroom

BHOPAL/SAGAR: Six days after a controversy erupted over a Muslim girl offering namaz inside a classroom in Madhya Pradesh, the student has tendered a written apology to an inquiry panel that was set by the university to probe the matter, the registrar of Dr Hari Singh Gaur Central University said.

A 19-second video of the girl wearing a hijab and offering namaz in the classroom of the university went viral on social media on March 25, days after the Karnataka high court dismissed petitions seeking permission to wear hijab inside classrooms and noted that it was not a part of the essential religious practice in Islam. The university formed a three-member committee, comprising disciplinary committee members, to probe the matter.

According to the inquiry committee report, the bachelor of education (Bed) student has admitted in writing that she offered namaz unintentionally in the classroom as she was getting late in reaching the hostel. The student has also promised in writing that she will not do any kind of religious activity on the university campus in future.

Registrar Santosh Sohgaura, who is also the head of the inquiry committee, said no conspiracy was found in the matter.

“The inquiry committee recommended that the students should be prohibited from doing any religious activity on the university campus in future and participating in such activities. In future, disciplinary action will be taken against the student concerned for doing such religious activity,” said the registrar.

“All the students should perform rituals related to religion at their home, residence or place of religion so that peace, harmony and academic environment are maintained in the university campus,” he added.