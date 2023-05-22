NIA nabs Kupwara-based Jaish operative

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) operative for his alleged involvement in the terror conspiracy case in Jammu and Kashmir. NIA arrested a Kupwara-based Jaish operative. (HT File)

The arrest comes as part of the crackdown on terrorist organisations active in the region.

The accused, identified as Mohd Ubaid Malik of Kupwara district, was in constant touch with a Pakistan-based JeM commander, according to the NIA investigation in the case.

Sharing details in an official statement, the agency said, “Investigations have revealed that the accused was passing on secret information, especially regarding movement of troops and security forces, to the Pakistan-based commander. NIA also recovered from the accused’s possession various incriminating documents showing his involvement in the furtherance of terror activities in J&K,”

“It is related to the conspiracies hatched by cadres and over-ground workers (OGW) of various proscribed terrorist organisations in cohorts with their commanders based in Pakistan. It involves collection and distribution of huge consignments of narcotics, cash, weapons, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), including remote control operated sticky bombs/magnetic bombs. The IEDs and explosives are often being delivered over drones and are also being assembled locally. The attacks are mainly targeted at the minorities and security forces personnel,” the statement said.

A case has been registered.