On violence in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch, Digvijaya Singh's questions for district administration
As Madhya Pradesh witnessed another episode of communal violence, this time in Neemuch, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday said he questioned the district administration about the incident. “I am sharing videos sent to me by people of last night’s incident in Neemuch. Last night itself I called up the district collector and Superintendent of Police. They assured me of action against the culprits. I asked the district administration the following questions,” Singh wrote on Twitter.
“Question 1: Was your permission taken to install Lord Hanuman’s idol? Answer: No. Question 2: The land on which the state was installed, is it private or government property? Answer: Government,” the former chief minister posted.
Singh’s third query was if it was a crime to install idol on a government land, without permission; yes, he said was the response. The fourth was about action against those who illegally installed the idol. “We will act on the basis of CCTV footage,” he quoted the officials as saying.
“Question 5: Who all pelted stones? Answer: People from both sides. Question 6: Have you acted or will you act against people from both sides? Answer: We will analyse CCTV footage and then take action. Question 7: Was the mosque burnt? Answer: There is fire in some parts,” the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister further wrote.
The 75-year-old politician also said district officials not to be ‘pressurised,’ claiming that a leader of the state’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stays in the locality where clashes broke out.
The Rajya Sabha MP concluded, “My humble request to the people of Neemuch. Politicians instigate fights, but only poor and innocent people lose their lives.”
Since April, Madhya Pradesh has witnessed sporadic incidents of communal violence. Khargone was the first to witness riots; on April 10, clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti rally.
Who is CH Pratap Reddy - Bengaluru's new police commissioner?
In a major shuffle, the Karnataka government on Monday appointed senior IPS officer CH Pratap Reddy as the new Bengaluru city police commissioner, replacing Kamal Pant, according to an official order. The 1991-batch IPS officer, Reddy previously served as an additional director general of police of the law and order department of Karnataka. A native of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, Reddy is a B. Tech graduate. Usually, Bengaluru's police commissioners are replaced every year.
Guna firing: Third accused killed
Bhopal/Guna: A third accused in the firing in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district last week was killed on Tuesday, a police officer said. Police superintendent Rajeev Mishra said that Chotu Pathan was spotted in Guna's Ruthiya area before he was killed. Police earlier killed Naushad Mewati and Shehzad Mewati, the other two accused in the case, on Saturday. Four people have been arrested in the case while two are absconding.
Guest Column| India’s march towards a de-carbonised future
India is a torch-bearer for curbing greenhouse gas effects and has stringent norms in place for carbon, sulphur dioxide and particles of mercury emissions. India is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2070 i.e. net zero emission. Very few countries have this stellar achievement, which has been spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's. The Climate Action Tracker too states that India is the only G20 country whose NDCs are 2C compliant.
Karnataka Cong demands Bajrang Dal leaders' arrest over arms training
The Karnataka Congress on Monday demanded the arrest of Bajrang Dal leaders for giving arms training to students on the school premises in the state's Madikeri town. Congress leader Siddaramaiah said that the arms training is against the law and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra should file a case against the Bajrang Dal leaders and arrest them.
Bid to install idol near Muslim shrine sparks violence in Madhya Pradesh
Bhopal/Neemuch: Authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch on Monday night barred the gathering of four or more people under Section 144 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure to stem violence after a mob threw stones and resorted to arson following an attempt to install an idol of Lord Hanuman near a Muslim shrine. District collector Mayank Agrawal said Section 144 was imposed and the situation was now under control.
