On violence in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch, Digvijaya Singh's questions for district administration

As Madhya Pradesh witnessed another episode of communal violence, this time in Neemuch, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday said he questioned the district administration about the incident. “I am sharing videos sent to me by people of last night’s incident in Neemuch. Last night itself I called up the district collector and Superintendent of Police. They assured me of action against the culprits. I asked the district administration the following questions,” Singh wrote on Twitter.

मुझे नीमच के लोगों ने कल की घटना के कुछ विडियो भेजें हैं वो मैं शेयर कर रहा हूँ।

मैंने कल रात को ही कलेक्टर महोदय व एसपी महोदय नीमच से फ़ोन पर बात की।

उन्होंने मुझे दोषियों पर कार्रवाई करने का आश्वासन दिया।

प्रशासन से मेरे कुछ प्रश्न हैं।

1/n



⁦@CMMadhyaPradesh⁩ pic.twitter.com/E4o5WcsJG3 — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) May 17, 2022

Also Read | Bid to install idol near Muslim shrine sparks violence in Madhya Pradesh

“Question 1: Was your permission taken to install Lord Hanuman’s idol? Answer: No. Question 2: The land on which the state was installed, is it private or government property? Answer: Government,” the former chief minister posted.

Singh’s third query was if it was a crime to install idol on a government land, without permission; yes, he said was the response. The fourth was about action against those who illegally installed the idol. “We will act on the basis of CCTV footage,” he quoted the officials as saying.

प्रश्न ३- क्या शासकीय भूमि पर बिना अनुमति के मूर्ति स्थापित करना अपराध है?

उत्तर मिला- जी हाँ।

प्रश्न ४- क्या जिन लोगों ने यह कार्य किया उनके ख़िलाफ़ कोई FIR दर्ज हुई?

उत्तर मिला - हम CCTV पर देख कर कार्रवाई करेंगे।

3/n

⁦@CMMadhyaPradesh⁩ pic.twitter.com/OSifIVGGfs — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) May 17, 2022

“Question 5: Who all pelted stones? Answer: People from both sides. Question 6: Have you acted or will you act against people from both sides? Answer: We will analyse CCTV footage and then take action. Question 7: Was the mosque burnt? Answer: There is fire in some parts,” the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister further wrote.

प्रश्न ४- पत्थरबाज़ी करने वाले कौन थे?

उत्तर मिला- दोनों तरफ़ के थे।

प्रश्न ५- क्या दोनों तरफ़ के लोगों पर कार्रवाई हुई या होगी?

उत्तर मिला - CCTV पर देख कर दोषियों पर कार्रवाई करेंगे।

प्रश्न ६- क्या मस्जिद जलाई गई?

उत्तर मिला- कुछ हिस्सों में आग लगी है।

4/n



⁦ pic.twitter.com/k0EzK6Fbia — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) May 17, 2022

The 75-year-old politician also said district officials not to be ‘pressurised,’ claiming that a leader of the state’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stays in the locality where clashes broke out.

मैं प्रशासन के अधिकारियों से अनुरोध करूँगा आप भारतीय संविधान व क़ानून से जुड़े हुए हैं। किसी व्यक्ति या किसी राजनीतिक दल से जुड़े नहीं हैं। इतने दबाव में मत आइए। हमें मालूम है जिस मोहल्ले में यह घटना हुई है उसी में नीमच भाजपा के विधायक जी भी रहते हैं।

6/n@CMMadhyaPradesh — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) May 17, 2022

The Rajya Sabha MP concluded, “My humble request to the people of Neemuch. Politicians instigate fights, but only poor and innocent people lose their lives.”

Since April, Madhya Pradesh has witnessed sporadic incidents of communal violence. Khargone was the first to witness riots; on April 10, clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti rally.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON