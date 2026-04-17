Bhubaneswar, A high-level panel was formed on Friday to probe into the allegation that two Indian Revenue Service officers were evicted from the Lok Bhavan here after being subjected to "unwarranted" treatment a day ago. Panel formed to probe into IRS officers 'unwarranted' treatment at Odisha Lok Bhavan: Official

The two officers of the 2015 and 2023 batches had gone to Lok Bhavan along with Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax Dr D Sudhakara Rao on Thursday.

While Rao, who assumed the office on April 13, had a courtesy meeting with Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati at the Lok Bhavan, two IRS officers were waiting outside.

However, according to the allegation, they were subjected to "unwarranted behaviour" by the staff and ADC , an IPS officer of the 2021 batch, forcibly removed from Lok Bhavan premises in a police vehicle and taken to the Capital Police Station on Thursday.

They were also accused of remaining in an inebriated condition, which turned out to be a false allegation, police sources said.

Expressing deep concern, Rao brought the matter to the notice of the commissioner-cum-secretary to the governor in a letter.

"The Lok Bhavan received the letter on Friday. We have formed a four-member senior officers committee to probe into the allegations. The panel was asked to submit its report by Tuesday, following which the matter will be placed before the Governor," a senior official told PTI.

The committee will speak to both parties during the inquiry.

In his letter to the Lok Bhavan, Rao said, "It is particularly galling that these officers, who were on official duty and acting under my direct instructions, were treated as unauthorised entrants… Furthermore, false aspersions regarding their sobriety were reportedly cast, which was subsequently proven baseless at the police station."

Noting that such "high-handedness" towards civil servants is an affront to the dignity of their office, Rao urged the governor's secretariat to look into the conduct of the security staff concerned and the ADC to ensure that such an incident, which "tarnishes the professional relationship between our offices", is not repeated.

Meanwhile, police sources said that no case was registered against the two IRS officers, though they were brought to the Capital Police Station.

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