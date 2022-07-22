PFI’s political wing SDPI wins 3 municipal seats in Neemuch district
Bhopal: Three candidates of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), a political wing of the Popular Front of India (PFI) won the councillor elections from Neemuch, which witnessed communal tension in May this year.
SDPI candidates Arbina Bi and Jafar Shah won from wards 10 and 11 of Rampur municipality of Neemuch district by defeating two BJP candidates while Jafar Shah won from wards no 11 of Manasa by defeating a Congress candidate.
PFI and SDPI have become active in a dozen districts of Madhya Pradesh over the past two years.
SDPI leader K Saleem from Indore said, “Congress leaders have asked us not to contest the election because it will help BJP like AIMIM. By defeating BJP candidates, we have proven that SDPI is fighting for the rights of people.”
In the run-up to the civic elections, state home minister Narottam Mishra had repeatedly targetted the SDPI, calling it anti-national.
Saleem attributed the party’s win to the goodwill for SDPI after its volunteers saved lives during the floods in the city two years ago.
BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal insisted that too much should not be read into the SDPI wins., “Many factors are involved in local bodies election so it is wrong to say that they (candidates) won because of SDPI.”
In May this year, communal violence erupted in Neemuch after some people tried to install a Lord Hanuman idol near a Muslim Shrine.
-
AIIMS-Delhi hikes private ward room rent following 5% GST | Check revised rate
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, has announced an increase in the charges of its private ward rooms following the recent decision by the GST Council to levy a 5 per cent tax on hospital room rent exceeding Rs 5,000 per day. Patients have to pay 10 days advance deposit of Rs 66,000, including 5 per cent GST and diet charges.
-
Thane: Girl dies in freak accident after truck falls on her while she was asleep
In a tragic incident, a 14-year-old girl sleeping in The girl, Madhu Bhatia, who sold soft toys along the highway's home along the Mumbai Nasik Highway, died on Friday after a truck lost control and fell onto to her in Thane city. The incident took place early on Friday morning, when the truck driver lost control of the vehicle near Majiwada flyover towards Nasik end, along the Mumbai-Nasik Highway and collided with a hut at the side of the road.
-
Recruitment scam: ED raids houses of 2 WB ministers over alleged irregularities
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday carried out raids at the houses of two West Bengal ministers in connection with the alleged irregularities in recruitment of teachers and non-teaching staff in government schools. The Calcutta high court has ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe into alleged irregularities in the recruitment of a few hundred school teachers by the School Service Commission and the West Bengal Board of Primary Education.
-
For Union min Kulaste, ₹15 for corn is 'too high', says ‘free main milta hai’
In a viral video, Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste is seen purchasing three corn cobs, at Rs 15 each, and then, in a mini-argument with the roadside corn seller, telling him that 'corn is available for free here'. “Going from Seoni to Mandla today. Tasted the local corn. All of us should purchase food items from local farmers and shopkeepers. This will ensure employment for them, and unadulterated goods,” Kulaste tweeted on Thursday.
-
Cong-JDS coalition govt an outcome of 'selfish politics': Karnataka CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday claimed that the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the state was the outcome of 'selfish politics', where law and order was compromised to retain power. When B S Yediyurappa became the CM in 2019, he travelled and worked tirelessly for people's welfare and efficiently handled the COVID-19 outbreak later. Yediyurappa along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi worked in tandem and successfully managed the pandemic, Bommai recalled.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics