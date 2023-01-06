Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Pilot killed as trainer aircraft crashes after hitting temple dome in MP

Pilot killed as trainer aircraft crashes after hitting temple dome in MP

bhopal news
Updated on Jan 06, 2023 12:48 PM IST

A trainee pilot was injured and is being treated at Sanjay Gandhi Medical College in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa in critical condition

Due to dense fog, the aircraft first collided with a mango tree and later to a dome of a temple. (PTI)
Due to dense fog, the aircraft first collided with a mango tree and later to a dome of a temple. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent

A pilot was killed while a trainee pilot was injured when a trainer aircraft crashed after colliding with a temple dome in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa on Thursday late night, said police.

Captain Vishal Yadav died on the spot while trainee pilot Anshul Yadav was rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Medical College in Rewa, said Navneet Bhasin, superintendent of police (SP), Rewa.

“The accident took place late night in Umri village. Captain Vishal Yadav and Anshul Yadav were practising in an aircraft belonging to Paltan Training Company. The plane was flown from Chorhata Air Strip in Rewa. Due to dense fog, it first collided with a mango tree and later to a dome of a temple,” said Bhasin.

Locals heard loud sound of the collision and rushed to the spot. The police team reached the spot along with the force for rescue work. Vishal and Anshul were taken to hospital, where Vishal was declared brought dead while Anshul is being treated in critical condition.

An investigation is on to know the license of the company and the condition of the aircraft.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out