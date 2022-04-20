Police seize idols to prevent encroachments in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Authorities seized statues of Lord Hanuman and Bhimrao Ambedkar at separate places last week to prevent encroachment upon government land taking advantage of public sentiments in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district.

Police said Ambedkar’s statue was installed in Mangrol near a religious place on Thursday last. Villagers opposed this and triggered tensions. They accused Dalit activists of encroaching upon government land. The activists insisted the government should allocate the land for Ambedkar’s statue for people to draw inspiration from him. The statue was seized and 10 police personnel were deployed to guard the land till the issue is resolved.

Bhim Army leader Vinay Ratna said Ambedkar taught Dalits how to fight for their rights and his statue will inspire the villagers, who are facing discrimination and have no courage to raise their voices against suppression by the upper caste. “The state government should allocate us the land. Otherwise, we will intensify our protest.”

Ramesh Sharma, a local resident, said some outsiders were trying to create tensions by installing the statue near the century-old religious place. “They want to encroach upon government land and we will not allow this misuse of sentiments.”

Sub-divisional police officer Guruvachan Singh they are maintaining peace in the village.

Lord Hanuman’s idol was seized on Saturday when Sehrana village residents informed police that some seers encroached upon a piece of government land to set up a temple. The seers staged a protest outside a police station. Hindu organisations also came in support of seers and said if the police do not return the idol, they will stage protests at the district headquarters.

Hindu Jagran Manch leader Devendra Mudgal said, “Police insulted our god. We have requested police to return the idol. Otherwise, we will take to the streets.”

Police superintendent Atul Singh said they seized the idol because it is illegal to encroach upon government land. Additional district magistrate Narottam Bhargava said they have been receiving complaints of encroachments upon government land in the name of sentiments. “We are taking action to stop the encroachment.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON