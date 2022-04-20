Police seize idols to prevent encroachments in Madhya Pradesh
Bhopal: Authorities seized statues of Lord Hanuman and Bhimrao Ambedkar at separate places last week to prevent encroachment upon government land taking advantage of public sentiments in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district.
Police said Ambedkar’s statue was installed in Mangrol near a religious place on Thursday last. Villagers opposed this and triggered tensions. They accused Dalit activists of encroaching upon government land. The activists insisted the government should allocate the land for Ambedkar’s statue for people to draw inspiration from him. The statue was seized and 10 police personnel were deployed to guard the land till the issue is resolved.
Bhim Army leader Vinay Ratna said Ambedkar taught Dalits how to fight for their rights and his statue will inspire the villagers, who are facing discrimination and have no courage to raise their voices against suppression by the upper caste. “The state government should allocate us the land. Otherwise, we will intensify our protest.”
Ramesh Sharma, a local resident, said some outsiders were trying to create tensions by installing the statue near the century-old religious place. “They want to encroach upon government land and we will not allow this misuse of sentiments.”
Sub-divisional police officer Guruvachan Singh they are maintaining peace in the village.
Lord Hanuman’s idol was seized on Saturday when Sehrana village residents informed police that some seers encroached upon a piece of government land to set up a temple. The seers staged a protest outside a police station. Hindu organisations also came in support of seers and said if the police do not return the idol, they will stage protests at the district headquarters.
Hindu Jagran Manch leader Devendra Mudgal said, “Police insulted our god. We have requested police to return the idol. Otherwise, we will take to the streets.”
Police superintendent Atul Singh said they seized the idol because it is illegal to encroach upon government land. Additional district magistrate Narottam Bhargava said they have been receiving complaints of encroachments upon government land in the name of sentiments. “We are taking action to stop the encroachment.”
Ban RSS, Bajrang Dal and VHP along with PFI: Congress leader
Karnataka Congress' Campaign Committee Chairman M B Patil on Wednesday demanded that RSS, Bajrang Dal, Vishva Hindu Parishad and Sri Ram Sena should also be banned along with Popular Front of India and its political outfit Social Democratic Party of India. The former Home Minister of Karnataka said the Congress will fully support, if the BJP government takes a decision to ban such communal outfits.
INS Vikrant fund case: Interim protection from arrest granted to Neil Somaiya
Mumbai: The Bombay high court on Wednesday granted interim pre-arrest bail to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya's son, Neil Somaiya, in the cheating case registered against the two for allegedly misappropriating funds collected for saving decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from being scrapped. Senior advocate Shirish Gupte, who appeared for the state on Wednesday, submitted the police wanted to question Neil Somaiya.
Lawyers association files contempt petition against Sanjay Raut
Mumbai: The Indian Bar Association has filed a petition in the Bombay high court seeking contempt proceedings against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for questioning the judiciary over the anticipatory bail granted to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya in a fund misappropriation case. The IBA working president who filed the petition, Ishwarlal Agarwal, said Raut levelled several false, scandalous, and contemptuous allegations against the judges of the court and the entire judicial system.
Primary school student peeps out of bus in Ghaziabad, dies after head hits pole
A third standard student at a private school in Modinagar town of Ghaziabad died on Wednesday morning after his head hit a pole when he peeped out of the window of the school bus. After preliminary investigation, the police said the incident took place when the child was on his way to school today morning. The police added that the child was taken to a private hospital but was declared dead.
Karnataka Health Minister: No COVID 4th wave in Karnataka now
Amid concerns about a possible fourth wave of COVID-19, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday said such a situation does not exist in the state as of now, but the government was taking all the required precautionary measures and monitoring rise in cases in other states and countries. Speaking to reporters here, he said tests are being conducted and genomic sequencing is being done as per norms, to identify the variant.
