Home / Cities / Bhopal News / President Kovind to visit Ujjain's Mahakal Temple tomorrow: All you need to know
bhopal news

President Kovind to visit Ujjain's Mahakal Temple tomorrow: All you need to know

Sunday will be the second and final day of the President's visit to Madhya Pradesh. 
Bhopal, May 28 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind addresses a function on the subject 'One-Nation-One Health System is the need of Hour' organised by the Arogya Bharati, in Bhopal on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Bhopal, May 28 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind addresses a function on the subject 'One-Nation-One Health System is the need of Hour' organised by the Arogya Bharati, in Bhopal on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Published on May 28, 2022 10:50 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

President Ram Nath Kovind will conclude his 2-day visit to Madhya Pradesh on Sunday in the city of Ujjain. The President will first inaugurate the 59th convention of the Akhil Bharatiya Ayurved Mahasammelan, after which he will visit the famous Mahakal Temple.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Expansion work of Ujjain's Mahakal Temple complex underway

President Kovind will be accompanied by his wife, Savita Kovind. On Saturday, Ujjain's Collector Ashish Singh reviewed preparations ahead of the arrival of India's First Citizen and the First Lady.

Here's all you need to know about President Kovind's visit to Mahakal Temple:

(1.) VIP ‘darshan’ will remain closed from 7am to 1pm, while general public's entry will be restricted between 12:15pm and 12:45pm. General visitors will enter from gate number 4 (in front of Ganesh Temple) via Marble ‘Galiara’ and Kartik Mandap, and exit via the same route.

(2.) A no drone zone has been announced, with immediate effect, in areas within two kilometres of helipad, Circuit House, Mahakal Temple and Kalidas Academy. Any drone being operated in the areas will be destroyed and action taken against the operator under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(3.) A total of five sectors have been declared as ‘VIP sectors.’ Citizens have been requested to use these routes, from 9am to 1pm, only if absolutely necessary.

(4.) Adequate number of passes have been issued for media coverage, keeping in view the security arrangements. Also, reports of neglect of the media by the district administration have been described as ‘misleading’ and ‘untrue.’

(5.) Also, according to Hindustan Times'sister publication Livehindustan, President Kovind will spend 90 minutes at the convention and 45 minutes at the temple.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
ram nath kovind ujjain district madhya pradesh + 1 more
ram nath kovind ujjain district madhya pradesh
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • An old wada in poor shape at Kasba peth. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    PMC serves notices to owners of 245 dilapidated wadas in Pune

    Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation has served notices to 245 dilapidated wadas (old structures) ahead of monsoon season citing it as unstable and risky to stay, officials said. PMC has divided wadas into three categories C1, C2 and C3. According to the civic officials, PMC has started razing old, dilapidated and unoccupied wadas after serving notices to its owners. PMC reports cases of accidents caused due to the falling sections of these wadas.

  • Women during menstrual cups training at Velhe village. (HT PHOTO)

    World Menstrual Hygiene Day: Women from Velhe village switch to eco-friendly products

    Shattering the barriers of taboo around menstrual hygiene, around 53 per cent of women from Velhe village, near Pune city are now using menstrual cups. Menstrual cups are an eco-friendly alternative to sanitary napkins. Tejal Kumbhar, from Sakhar village, said that cups are easier to use. “It is cost-effective as one cup can be sterilized and used for over at least three years,” said Kumbhar.

  • The forest department had in January received complaints of trees being felled in the area without permission. (Sourced)

    60 buried trees found during dig at rail body site in Dwarka: Forest dept

    Two days after the Delhi forest and wildlife department began excavations to find proof of illegal tree felling in Dwarka's Sector 21, where the Rail Land Development Authority is carrying out the Bijwasan Rail Terminal Redevelopment Project, the department has so far found over 60 trees, including “live trees”, buried at the location. Forest department officials claim that some of the trees which appear to be alive, may have been recently buried or felled.

  • Of the 141.26 hectares of land required, 110.49 has been acquired in Thane district. In Palghar district, of the 287.74 hectares of land, 198.6 hectares have been acquired (HT PHOTO)

    Over 70% land acquired for bullet train project in state

    MUMBAI About 71.25% of land acquisition for the high-speed train corridor, popularly known as the bullet train project, has been completed, as per National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited. However, there has been no land acquisition in Mumbai yet. While 46.71 per cent of the land was acquired in Maharashtra till January, the NHSRCL acquired over 70 per cent of land in the state by May, majority of the acquisition being in Thane district.

  • Those arrested in police custody in Meerut (HT Photo)

    Six BJP workers arrested in U.P.’s Meerut over poster row

    Police arrested six Bharatiya Janata Party workers for allegedly placing a banner reading “ BJP Karyakartaon Ka Thane Main Aana Mana Hai (BJP workers are forbidden from entering the police station)”on the boundary wall of a Meerut police station in U.P. and creating chaos there on Friday. BJP's city unit president Mukesh Singhal, however, said both sides (party workers and police) should have shown patience.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out