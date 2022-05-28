President Kovind to visit Ujjain's Mahakal Temple tomorrow: All you need to know
President Ram Nath Kovind will conclude his 2-day visit to Madhya Pradesh on Sunday in the city of Ujjain. The President will first inaugurate the 59th convention of the Akhil Bharatiya Ayurved Mahasammelan, after which he will visit the famous Mahakal Temple.
Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Expansion work of Ujjain's Mahakal Temple complex underway
President Kovind will be accompanied by his wife, Savita Kovind. On Saturday, Ujjain's Collector Ashish Singh reviewed preparations ahead of the arrival of India's First Citizen and the First Lady.
Here's all you need to know about President Kovind's visit to Mahakal Temple:
(1.) VIP ‘darshan’ will remain closed from 7am to 1pm, while general public's entry will be restricted between 12:15pm and 12:45pm. General visitors will enter from gate number 4 (in front of Ganesh Temple) via Marble ‘Galiara’ and Kartik Mandap, and exit via the same route.
(2.) A no drone zone has been announced, with immediate effect, in areas within two kilometres of helipad, Circuit House, Mahakal Temple and Kalidas Academy. Any drone being operated in the areas will be destroyed and action taken against the operator under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
(3.) A total of five sectors have been declared as ‘VIP sectors.’ Citizens have been requested to use these routes, from 9am to 1pm, only if absolutely necessary.
(4.) Adequate number of passes have been issued for media coverage, keeping in view the security arrangements. Also, reports of neglect of the media by the district administration have been described as ‘misleading’ and ‘untrue.’
(5.) Also, according to Hindustan Times'sister publication Livehindustan, President Kovind will spend 90 minutes at the convention and 45 minutes at the temple.
-
PMC serves notices to owners of 245 dilapidated wadas in Pune
Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation has served notices to 245 dilapidated wadas (old structures) ahead of monsoon season citing it as unstable and risky to stay, officials said. PMC has divided wadas into three categories C1, C2 and C3. According to the civic officials, PMC has started razing old, dilapidated and unoccupied wadas after serving notices to its owners. PMC reports cases of accidents caused due to the falling sections of these wadas.
-
World Menstrual Hygiene Day: Women from Velhe village switch to eco-friendly products
Shattering the barriers of taboo around menstrual hygiene, around 53 per cent of women from Velhe village, near Pune city are now using menstrual cups. Menstrual cups are an eco-friendly alternative to sanitary napkins. Tejal Kumbhar, from Sakhar village, said that cups are easier to use. “It is cost-effective as one cup can be sterilized and used for over at least three years,” said Kumbhar.
-
60 buried trees found during dig at rail body site in Dwarka: Forest dept
Two days after the Delhi forest and wildlife department began excavations to find proof of illegal tree felling in Dwarka's Sector 21, where the Rail Land Development Authority is carrying out the Bijwasan Rail Terminal Redevelopment Project, the department has so far found over 60 trees, including “live trees”, buried at the location. Forest department officials claim that some of the trees which appear to be alive, may have been recently buried or felled.
-
Over 70% land acquired for bullet train project in state
MUMBAI About 71.25% of land acquisition for the high-speed train corridor, popularly known as the bullet train project, has been completed, as per National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited. However, there has been no land acquisition in Mumbai yet. While 46.71 per cent of the land was acquired in Maharashtra till January, the NHSRCL acquired over 70 per cent of land in the state by May, majority of the acquisition being in Thane district.
-
Six BJP workers arrested in U.P.’s Meerut over poster row
Police arrested six Bharatiya Janata Party workers for allegedly placing a banner reading “ BJP Karyakartaon Ka Thane Main Aana Mana Hai (BJP workers are forbidden from entering the police station)”on the boundary wall of a Meerut police station in U.P. and creating chaos there on Friday. BJP's city unit president Mukesh Singhal, however, said both sides (party workers and police) should have shown patience.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics