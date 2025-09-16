Rat bite not cause of death at Indore hospital case, MP govt tells high court

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) government on Monday told the Indore bench of the MP high court that the deaths of two newborns admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit of Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital were due to medical complications not rat bites. The postmortem findings indicated that the newborns suffered from underdeveloped organs. (Screengrab from X/@medicaldialogs)

The reply was presented before the divisional bench of Justice Vivek Rusia and Justice JK Pillai, five days after the court took suo moto cognizance of the incident and sought a detailed explanation.

According to an advocate, the government has taken the rat bite rat bite incident seriously and assured the court that preventive measures will be implemented to avoid such occurrences in the future.

According to the reply, the first incident took place at 4am on August 30, while the second incident took place at 10:30pm on August 31. The newborn babies died on September 1 and 2.

The postmortem findings indicated that the newborns suffered from underdeveloped organs and other medical conditions, which were cited as the cause of death. Rat bite was not the cause of death.

The state government has acknowledged lapses in reporting the incident and held accountable both those who failed to report it and those present when it occurred.

At the same time, there is also a mention of giving a notice regarding blacklisting the Pest Control Agile Company,” said the advocate.

To prevent future incidents, the government has committed to enhance vigilance in the hospital. It also announced that before shifting the PICU and NICU units to the government super speciality hospital, fumigation and pest control will be carried out.