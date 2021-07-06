Three kids die of cold and dehydration, 25 ill in Madhya Pradesh village

Three children have died after showing symptoms such as cold and dehydration while another 25 were being treated for similar issues in a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district, said a health official on Tuesday.

“In Pushottampur village of the district, three kids aged between two and three fell ill a few days ago. They had a cold and diarrhoea. They were being treated at home. Two kids...died on June 27... while...(the third) died on July 2,” said RS Pandey, chief medical and health officer, Panna. “Their families performed their last rites without informing the authorities. So, we did not get a chance to take samples of these kids for Covid 19 testing. We came to know about it Monday after a few villagers informed us about it,” said Pandey.

He said the other kids, aged between one to eight who are showing similar symptoms, tested negative for Covid after rapid antigen testing. “We have also sent their swab samples for RT–PCR testing.”

A team of doctors has started their treatment. “Surprisingly, only kids are ill. The symptoms of the disease are similar to Covid 19, but we cannot confirm that without a test report,” Pandey said.

The team of doctors was rushed to the village along with officials from women and child development and panchayat and rural development departments on Tuesday.

Udal Singh, project manager of women and child development department, said one of the kids who died was malnourished, and his full body check-up was done at Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre, Panna, on June 24. “He was absolutely fine.”

The kid’s father, Babulal Adiwasi, said he works as a labourer. “Due to (the Covid-19) lockdown, I returned to the village in April. I am facing the worst financial crisis. My son Sanjay and niece Rashmi fell ill. We did not have money to take them to the city for treatment. But all of a sudden, their condition deteriorated, and they died within a week.”

Manoj Kushwaha, a village resident, said the deaths caused panic in the village. “Many families have locked themselves and their children in their houses since the deaths happened last week.”