In the last 24 hours, parts of Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Hoshangabad divisions witnessed showers.(Amal KS/HT file photo)
Thunderstorm likely in 5 districts of Madhya Pradesh, says IMD

A yellow alert of a very likely thunderstorm with wind speed up to 30-40 kmph was sounded for isolated places in eight divisions including Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior.
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 09:32 PM IST

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an orange alert forecast of a very likely thunderstorm with hail and wind gusting to 30-40 kmph for five districts of Madhya Pradesh.

The forecast is valid until Tuesday morning, the Met department said.

In the last 24 hours, parts of Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Hoshangabad divisions witnessed showers. Bhopal city received 5 cms of rainfall.

"A trough line from Punjab to North MP has caused moisture incursion causing showers," said PK Saha, a senior meteorologist with IMD's Bhopal office.

The highest maximum temperature of 42 degree Celsius was recorded in Gwalior, the IMD said.

