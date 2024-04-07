 To save cattle, buffalo, ‘gal ghotu’ vaccination drive launched in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
To save cattle, buffalo, ‘gal ghotu’ vaccination drive launched in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 08, 2024 05:08 AM IST

Animals in adjoining belts of Raikot and Jagraon were vaccinated against the deadly disease as a pre-emptive measure against ‘gal ghotu’

In the wake of cattle death reports from Barnala, Ludhiana animal husbandry department organised a vaccination drive to protect animal against haemorrhagic septicaemia, commonly known as “gal ghotu”, in the district on Saturday.

Constituted teams under the direct supervision of veterinary officers are visiting homes to inoculate the vulnerable population of livestock in Ludhiana. (HT File)
Animals in adjoining belts of Raikot and Jagraon were vaccinated against the deadly disease as a pre-emptive measure.

Deputy director of animal husbandry Dr Paramdeep Singh Walia said an early vaccination drive has been started to protect the cattle and buffalo population in the adjoining villages of Raikot and Jagraon tehsils. Nine teams of vets and parapets have been constituted to accomplish this task. Susceptible species of cow and buffalo are being vaccinated daily on a war footing.

Constituted teams under the direct supervision of veterinary officers are visiting homes to inoculate the vulnerable population of livestock. To protect the potency and quality of vaccines, a cold chain is continuously being maintained using refrigerators and vaccine carriers. As a check, the assistant director of animal health at the district level is deputed for day-to-day monitoring of daily work done, he added.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney made a strong appeal to the farmers to get their animals vaccinated. There is no dearth of veterinary staff and vaccine stock to safeguard the interests of dairy farmers, she said.

Haemorrhagic septicaemia causes production losses and leads to the death of infected animals. The entire eligible population of cattle, buffalo, sheep and goats has already been fully vaccinated against foot and mouth disease, according to the department release.

