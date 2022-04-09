Uma Bharti to perform Jalabhishek at Someshwar Dham
BHOPAL: After a local spiritual leader asked for opening doors of a Shiv Temple at Someshwar Dham in Raisen, former chief minister Uma Bharti announced that she will perform Jalabhishek (offering of water as ritual) of Shiva Temple on April 11.
The temple was locked by Archeological Survey of India (ASI) in 1970’s after a controversy over the presence of a mosque and sanctum sanctorum of the temple at the same place. The temple’s sanctum sanctorum is opened only on Mahashivratri every year. A local religious leader Pandit Pradeep Mishra recently said that he felt bad that Lord Shiva is locked and the head of the state (chief minister) is not doing anything.
On Thursday, Uma Bharti tweeted that she will perform Jalabhishek in the temple on April 11.
“It is believed that on the first Monday after Navratri, Shiva should be worshipped. On April 11, I will offer Gangajal to Someshwar Dham of Raisen with Gangajal brought from Gangotri. I will offer prayers to Raja Pooranmal, his wife Ratnavali, both sons and daughters and soldiers. I will apologize for my ignorance,” she tweeted.
She then recalled how Raja Puranmal of Raisen fell victim to Sher Shah Suri’s betrayal by killing him and his family in the night after signing a peace treaty with him, quoting from historian Abraham Eraly’s book Emperors of India.
Bharti’s office also wrote a letter to district collector Arvind Dubey to make necessary arrangements.
After Bharti’s claim, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma supported her and said the lock will be opened soon. “We can’t see our God in a lock. It will open soon,” he added.
Despite repeated attempts, home minister Narottam Mishra couldn’t be contacted and Raisen collector Arvind Dubey refused to comment.
Raisen superintendent of police Vikas Sehwal said, “ASI has to decide on this but we are keeping watch on the whole issue to maintain law and order in the area.”
-
Delhi sees two early morning fire outbreaks, few injuries reported
A fire broke out in the Azad market area on Saturday morning, engulfing five shops spread over three buildings, reported news agency ANI. Delhi Fire Service, Divisional Fire Officer, Rajinder Atwal, said that the fire has been brought under control with the help of 20 fire engines. Another blaze at a factory in Anand Parvat Industrial Area has left six firefighters injured. They have been rushed to BL Kapoor Hospital for treatment.
-
TMC leader’s murder probe handed to CBI
The Calcutta high court on Friday ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the murder of Trinamool Congress panchayat deputy chief Bhadu Sheikh, following which violence broke out in West Bengal's Birbhum district that killed nine people last month. Eight people, including two children, were charred to death when 10 houses were set ablaze in Bogtui village on March 21, in a suspected fallout of the murder of Sheikh.
-
BJP conspiring to make Mumbai a UT, says Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday alleged that efforts were on to make Mumbai a Union Territory and “bring in Centre's rule in the city”. Raut further alleged that former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kirit Somaiya and a group of party leaders, builders, and businessmen were part of this “conspiracy”.
-
Woman injured during snatching bid in outer Delhi
A 23-year-old woman suffered injuries to The woman, Arti Devi's left leg after she was dragged on the road as she refused let go of the handbag that three men on a motorcycle were trying to snatch from her in outer Delhi's Mundka on Wednesday night. The woman cried out, and onlookers caught one of the snatchers. The other two fled, leaving their motorcycle behind, the police said.
-
Gangster Penta was killed on Lawrence Bishnoi’s directions: Punjab Police
A 'B' category gangster, Harjit Singh Penta, who was affiliated with Devinder Bambiha group, was killed on the directions of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi over rivalry, Moga police said on Friday. Inspector general of police, Faridkot Range, PK Yadav said the teams, which were following the CCTV footage trail, got a tip-off after which a raid was conducted at Jai Singh Wala to Chotian Tobe road.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics