"Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is yatra of PM Modi's guarantee," says MP CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' is a Yatra of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee and the caravan of development will continue to take the benefits of the Centre's welfare schemes to the last person in society. HT Image

CM Yadav made the remark during the interaction with the beneficiaries of Gwalior and Sagar districts in the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra through video conferencing (VC) in Mantralaya in Bhopal on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister said, "During the Yatra in a short period of just 50 days, over 10 crore people have benefited from the government schemes. The campaign to provide benefits of the Centre's public welfare schemes to people will continue till January 26."

Yadav also interacted with beneficiaries and took information from them on various subjects including benefits of various welfare schemes of the Centre, smooth conduct of the Yatra, information about the benefits of the schemes. The CM further inquired about the well-being of the beneficiaries and also wished them a happy time ahead.

Besides, CM Yadav gave instructions to the officers and employees working in the conduct of the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra to make it successful.

"Maintain constant enthusiasm among the public and continuously inform them about the welfare schemes of the Central Government. Take special care that no eligible beneficiary is deprived of the benefits of the welfare schemes of the Central Government. Continuously monitor the progress of the Yatra. Work with full dedication to fulfil the objectives of the Yatra and bring Madhya Pradesh to the first place in the country in providing benefits to the beneficiaries during the Yatra," CM Yadav said. (ANI)