Woman, who went to settle husband’s rape case, allegedly gang-raped, burnt alive

ByShruti Tomar
Feb 18, 2024 10:45 PM IST

Police said the woman, referred to a hospital in Gwalior in serious condition, was eight months pregnant and the child died in the womb itself

A pregnant woman, who had gone to settle her husband’s rape case filed by another woman, was allegedly gang-raped and set on fire by the complainant and her family members in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena, said police.

The matter came to light when a video of the woman that was shot by her husband in an ambulance went viral on social media platforms on Saturday. (Representative Image)

The woman has been referred to a hospital in Gwalior in serious condition as she received almost 80% burn injuries. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Ambah town inspector Alok Parihar said, “In a statement registered with police, the victim said she had gone to Chandpur village on Friday afternoon to talk about settlement of the rape case filed against her husband. But three men gang-raped her.”

“In the statement given to her husband in the ambulance, the woman said that she was gang-raped by three people. As she tried to run away, the woman who had filed the rape case against her husband, and other family members poured petrol on her and burnt her.”

However, the accused refuted the allegations. “She was pressurising for withdrawing the complaint and later set herself on fire,” said a family member of the accused.

In January, a case of rape was registered against the woman’s husband. He was sent to jail and has recently been released on bail.

Doctors said that the woman’s condition is critical. “She is 8 months pregnant. The child has died in the womb itself,” said the police officer.

Police registered an FIR against six people under sections 376 (d) (gangrape), 354 (sexual assault) and 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC.

Police are investigating the matter as gangrape is yet to be confirmed by the doctor. No arrest has been made so far.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

