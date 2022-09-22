Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Youth dies by suicide after he was sexually harassed by minor boy in Gwalior

Youth dies by suicide after he was sexually harassed by minor boy in Gwalior

bhopal news
Published on Sep 22, 2022 09:05 AM IST

The youth didn’t share his ordeal with anyone as he thought no one would believe that a younger boy was harassing him

The police is continuing its efforts to locate the minor boy. (File image)
The police is continuing its efforts to locate the minor boy. (File image)
ByShruti Tomar

In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old youth died by suicide after he was allegedly sexually harassed by a 15-year-old boy, who is also missing for the past two days in Gwalior, said police.

“The youth left a suicide note and blamed the 15-year-old boy for taking the extreme step. When the police reached the boy’s house, police found that he had been missing since Tuesday and parents filed a police complaint at Hazira police station,” said Amit Sanghi, superintendent of police, Gwalior.

Also Read:Ambala: Kin of boy accused of sexual harassment booked for murder bid

In the suicide note, the youth said, “The boy was sexually harassing me and I didn’t share my ordeal with anyone because I thought nobody will believe that a younger boy harassed me. He was also threatening me to defame in front of society. Now, I am taking revenge by killing myself.”

“After reading the suicide note, police reached the house of the boy but his parents informed that he was also missing. Police recovered the cycle of the minor from a forest of JC Mill,” said the SP.

The police is continuing its efforts to locate the minor boy.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022-2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact numbers: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact numbers: 09441778290

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out