e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 22, 2019

BHU VC, students hold several rounds of meetings in bid to end impasse

cities Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) vice chancellor Rakesh Bhatnagar and agitating students held several rounds of meetings all through the day on Thursday in a bid to end the impasse over the appointment of a Muslim as assistant professor in the department of sahitya at the Faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vijnan.

The students have been agitating since November 7, demanding the transfer of assistant professor Firoz Khan out of the faculty. The first round of talks was held at 1am and resulted in the faculty being reopened in the afternoon after having remained closed for a fortnight. However, classes did not resume.

Then, a delegation of agitating students met BHU vice chancellor Rakesh Bhatnagar at his residence on Thursday evening after he called them for discussions. BHU public relations officer Dr Rajesh Singh confirmed this meeting.

During the meeting, the VC asked the students to end their sit-in. The students, in turn, submitted a list of questions to the university administration. The students said they wanted a written assurance from the university administration for transferring Dr Firoz Khan out of the faculty.

In a statement, the university authorities said, “The BHU administration today held talks with the students who are protesting the appointment of an assistant professor in the sahitya department of the Faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan. Several rounds of talks were also held with the students on Wednesday after which the faculty reopened on Thursday and functioned smoothly.”

“The vice chancellor, dean, heads of departments, senior teachers and university officials were also present during the meeting today. The students have handed over a list of questions to the university administration and have sought answers to their questions. After written assurances by the chief proctor and the head of the department, to respond to the questions within ten days, the students said they would end their sit-in,” the statement said.

However, the students said they would continue their sit-in for now and decide on their strategy on Friday after discussing the matter among themselves. The students pointed out that they did not get immediate answers to their questions and were only assured that these would be answered in 10 days. A third round of meetings was underway when reports were last received.

The delegation which met the vice chancellor included research scholars Chakrapani Ojha, Shubham Tiwari and two others.

top news
Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress to stake claim by weekend
Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress to stake claim by weekend
Strike in Valley, day after Amit Shah’s normalcy remark
Strike in Valley, day after Amit Shah’s normalcy remark
Priyanka Gandhi’s one-line answer to withdrawal of Gandhis’ SPG cover
Priyanka Gandhi’s one-line answer to withdrawal of Gandhis’ SPG cover
Shiv Sena preps for oath ceremony with plan to sequester MLAs in Rajasthan
Shiv Sena preps for oath ceremony with plan to sequester MLAs in Rajasthan
Amit Shah stings Congress over Ayodhya, says it tried to stall case in court
Amit Shah stings Congress over Ayodhya, says it tried to stall case in court
‘Why is Pant retained?’: Fans slam Samson’s omission from India squad
‘Why is Pant retained?’: Fans slam Samson’s omission from India squad
Chaayos’ face recognition system gets caught in the privacy storm
Chaayos’ face recognition system gets caught in the privacy storm
Union minister reacts to protests against Muslim Sanskrit prof at BHU
Union minister reacts to protests against Muslim Sanskrit prof at BHU
trending topics
Suhana KhanHTLS 2019Adithya VarmaDelhi Court Admit CardXiaomi Mi Band 3iAmit ShahMouni RoyMi Band 3i vs Mi Band 3

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities