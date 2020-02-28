Big boost for Patiala in Punjab Budget

cities

With Captain Amarinder Singh at the helm of affairs of the Punjab government, the Royal City received a lion’s share in the state budget, on Friday.

Funds were doled out to the district for preservation of heritage, developing ultra-modern infrastructure, rejuvenation of rivers, setting up the first open university in state, making Patiala a civil aviation training hub, and other projects.

Overall, Patiala which is often said to have been neglected by the former SAD-BJP (Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party) regime, has received more than a dozen projects along with hundreds of crores in fund allocations.

Patiala, which is already known as an educational hub due to the presence of universities, medical colleges and engineering colleges, now has Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University as well, which will be the first such university in the state.

The state government has also released funds for construction of Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Sports University in the Royal City, which was announced in the last budget.

An allocation of ₹25 crore has been proposed as a grant-in-aid to the Patiala Development Authority (PDA) for creation of a heritage street in Patiala within 2020-21.

The Patiala heritage street will be developed following the pattern of the heritage street in Amritsar, with the aim to make the city a tourist destination. Chief minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh has also allocated funds for the heritage mela, which has now become a major event for the city, with noted artistes performing at the event.

“Overall, the budget is good. The CM has personally ensured that all projects should get ample funds. He has given funds for all sections of society, with focus on modern infrastructure development,” said state cabinet minister Brahm Mohindra, who also hails from Patiala.

“New bus stand project, heritage street plan, new centre for civil aviation, and rejuvenation of Choti and Badi Nadi are milestone project for Patiala as they will help uplift the civic standard of the city,” he said.