Big-hitters find the rope, and beyond; Symbiosis makes it count

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 18:42 IST

PUNE Symbiosis High School B versus Angel Mickey and Minie School

Quarter-finals; toss: Symbiosis High School B won the toss and decided to bat; Venue: Law College Cricket Ground

Brief scores: Symbiosis High School ‘B’ 145 for 7 in 20 overs (Rohit Kamble 70 (56b); Sushrut Sawant 25 (32b); Prajwal Kamthe 2-15) beat Angel Mickey and Minie School 125 all out in 19.5 overs (Krish Bire 48 (33b); Sanskar Babbe 24 (25b); Sushrut Sawant 4-11)

Result: Symbiosis High School B won by 20 runs

Game-changing moments:

Ro‘hit’ capabilities

56 balls, 70 runs – Rohit Kamble helped Symbiosis get the upper hand from the start. Kamble hit eight boundaries, all timed so neatly that fielders had no chance to save it. Leg-side being his favourite, he hit most of the boundaries between long on and deep square leg area. Instead of playing aerial shots, Kamble was focused on finding the gaps.

Surge from Bire

Krish Bire of Angel Mickey and Minie School, who scored the first six of the tournament, entertained all with his quick 48 runs in 33 balls, which also included four boundaries. The right handed batsman was impressive. He gave hope to the Angels, but a lack of support from the other end made things difficult for him.

Best batsman: Rohit Kamble, Symbiosis High School

Right hand, opener; runs: 70; balls: 56; 4s: 8; 6;0

Strike rate: 125

Finding gaps and staying till the end is my focus, but unfortunately I got out with a few overs left; otherwise our total could have been 160.

Best bowler: Sushrut Sawant, Symbiosis High School

Right arm off spin; second change; overs 1.5; wickets 2; runs 11; dot balls: 5; economy: 6

I was just giving flight to every ball; either it gets the edge and keeper catches it, or there are stumping chances. I managed to get wickets in both ways.

Captain’s corner

Karan Choudhary, DY Patil High School

We did not field well and it allowed the opponents to score big. Our openers should have scored more runs. Bire was brilliant with his batting, but he did not get support.

Rohit Kamble, Angel Mickey and Minie School

We won because of good batting, but going into the semifinals we should focus on improving bowling. We should not have allowed the match to go so close.