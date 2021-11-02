Home / Cities / Bihar bypolls 2021: Tejashwi Yadav confident RJD will win by ‘handsome margin’
cities

Bihar bypolls 2021: Tejashwi Yadav confident RJD will win by ‘handsome margin’

Bihar Bypolls Results 2021: Yadav also warned that he won't let anybody ‘steal’ the people's mandate.
Tejashwi Yadav (HT File Photo)
Tejashwi Yadav (HT File Photo)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 10:50 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday expressed confidence that his party would win by a ‘handsome margin,’ as counting of votes began for bypolls to two assembly constituencies in Bihar, the voting for which was held on October 30. Yadav, the leader of opposition in the state assembly, also stressed that he won't let the mandate of the people be ‘stolen by anybody.’

Follow Live updates on Bihar bypolls vote counting here

“We'll win by a handsome margin. If the administration or other people try to create any disturbance, then I'm here in Darbhanga. I'll not let the mandate be stolen by anybody. Our teams are here and overseeing everything,” Yadav said, according to news agency ANI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tejashwi yadav rjd jdu bihar bypolls + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 02, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out