Bike Bot fraud: Police announce reward on information on 11 suspects

The Noida police on Friday announced a reward of ₹ 25,000 each for information on 11 suspects, who remain at large, in connection with the ₹2,000 crore Bike Bot scam. Police have arrested nine people in the case so far.

The suspects have been identified as Sunil Kumar , Vinod Kumar, Lokendra Singh, Bhudev , Pushpendra Kumar, Lalit Kumar, Ravindra Kumar, Rekha Rani, Dipti Bahal , Sachin Bhati and Karanpal Singh.

“Twelve people were on the run and one of them was arrested on August 6 leaving behind these 11 suspects.Few of them were directors and all of them were very active in the ponzi scheme. We have declared a reward for information leading to their arrests,” senior superintendent of police, Vaibhav Krishna, said.

A search is on for the suspects and the police are hopeful that the reward will lead to their arrests soon.

Sanjay Bhati(42) had allegedly set up GIPL in 2010, which allegedly floated Bike Bot scheme in 2017. The company had sought ₹62,000 as an investment per motorcycle from investors, promising them ₹9,765 as returns per month for one year. The offer drew around 2.25 lakh investors who were later allegedly duped.

The Bike Bot investors had filed 46 cases against the company officials in different police stations. GIPL’s owner Sanjay Bhati, three directors Vijay Pal Kasana, Vinod Chauhan, Rajesh Bharadwaj, and a liaison officer Adesh Bhati, are already in judicial custody.

Three additional directors were arrested on August 5 by a special investigation team while one more arrest was made on August 6.

